India to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters event in Hyderabad

PTI
NEWS
News
170   //    04 Sep 2018, 14:16 IST

Inderbir Gill from Delhi 3BL (Image Credits: 3BL)
Inderbir Gill from Delhi 3BL (Image Credits: 3BL)

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) India will host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters, one of the most prestigious basketball tournaments in the world, for the first time starting September 22 here.

The Hyderabad Masters will see participation from the leading international 3x3 teams and top two 3BL teams - Delhi 3BL and Bangalore 3BL.

The qualification for the Indian teams was decided on the basis of the results of the inaugural season of 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) which was held from June 9 to August 26 across six cities in India.

Members of the Delhi team comprise Inderbir Gill, Bikramjit Gill, Leandro Souza de Lima and Kiran Shastri. While the team from Bangalore includes Sowkin Shetty, Amit Sehrawat, Rajan Sharma and Lalrina Renthlei.

Hyderabad Masters is the seventh stage of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour and is the first time an international 3x3 basketball tournament is being played in India.

The participating teams will compete for a chance to qualify for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Bloomage Beijing Final on October 27-28.

The best international teams like Novi Sad (World No 1), Piran (No 3), Belgrade (No 9) and more, along with top international players like Simon Finzgar (World No 8) and Anze Srebovt (No 9) will compete in the event.

"India is getting a chance like never before to host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. Only nine other cities in the world have been the hosts in this edition," Chairman, Hyderabad Masters, Yoshiya Katoh, said.

"This is an opportunity for Indian basketball players to compete against the strongest opponents and improve their game. We are proud to be a part of this landmark moment."

League Commissioner, 3BL, Rohit Bakshi, said: "One of my biggest dreams has been to see an Indian team win a medal at an international platform in 3x3 basketball. Team Delhi 3BL and Bangalore 3BL both have the potential to emerge at the top in Hyderabad Masters and qualify for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals

3x3 Pro Basketball League
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
