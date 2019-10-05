Is Russell Wilson the Stephen Curry of the NFL? The Seahawks quarterback wants to be

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to be like Golden State Warriors and NBA All-Star Stephen Curry when he takes the gridiron.

Wilson and Curry are champions in their respective sports – the former an NFL Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks in 2014.

Curry has led the Warriors to three NBA titles since being drafted by Golden State in 2009.

After the Seahawks' narrow 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Wilson said he is inspired by Curry.

"I think about Steph Curry and how he shoots a basketball — that's how I want to throw a football," Wilson said. "Put it on the money, make some crazy throws, make some crazy plays.

"I love watching sports, and he's one of my favourite guys to watch with how he shoots a basketball."

Wilson had an MVP-calibre performance to help push Seattle to 4-1 fir the season after finishing 17-of-23 passing for 268 yards against the Rams.

But nothing was as impressive as his first-half touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett that pretty much should have never happened.

The completion probability of the exact play was a mere 6.3 per cent, according to Next Gen Stats, and made for a Curry-like shot except for this time the ball was in Wilson's hands.

The pass to Lockett was one of four touchdown throws Wilson had on Thursday.

"He's been phenomenal," Lockett said. "The biggest thing is he's just doing his job. He's doing everything that we expect him to do and even more. He's putting us in a position to be great, to be able to win, to be able to finish games, to finish drives. That's what you want in a player. That's what you want in a captain."

Wilson continued his near-perfect performance, finishing with a 151.8 quarterback rating, to solidify one of the best starts of his career.

"It was just one after another after another after another after another," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said.

The Seahawks will take their momentum on the road to face the Cleveland Browns on October 13.