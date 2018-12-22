LeBron defends Davis comments

LeBron James guards Anthony Davis

LeBron James has played down his comments about wanting to play alongside Anthony Davis by reeling off a host of stars he would love to be his team-mate.

James this week stated that it would be "amazing" if the Los Angeles Lakers signed New Orleans Pelicans forward Davis.

Four-time NBA MVP James starred when he lined up against Davis on Friday, finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in a 112-104 win for the Lakers.

Speaking after registering a third triple-double in a Lakers shirt, James said he had no regrets about discussing a player contracted to another team - and listed several other NBA stars he would welcome sharing a locker room with.

"What'd I do?" James stated when asked about his comments on Davis. "What did I do? Was it right or wrong?"

He added to a reporter: "Ask me if I'd like to play with Kevin Durant, ask me right now" and replied "absolutely" after the journalist obliged.

James continued: "Jimmy Butler, say it right now, absolutely. Ask me about Kyrie Irving, Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Ask me about [Joel] Embiid, Ben Simmons. Go ahead, all of them. Luka Doncic. Ask me right now.

"Come on guys, this is not rocket science. These are great players. Absolutely. I would love to play with a lot of great players. That's just who I am. People get caught up in bunches sometimes when they wish they could control what you say, and they can't control me, at all.

"And I play by the rules."

James was not surprised his remarks about Davis, who scored a game-high 30 points in the defeat to the Lakers, caused such a stir.

"Of course not, no," he said when asked about the reaction to his comments. "Anything I say will generate something."