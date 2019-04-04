×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LeBron on helping Lakers recruit free agents: It's very critical to me and my future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    04 Apr 2019, 11:32 IST
LeBron James - Cropped
LeBron James in action against the Clippers in March

LeBron James plans to help the Los Angeles Lakers recruit free agents.

Los Angeles will have max salary cap space in the offseason and multiple top-level players – including Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson – could be available.

James told Bleacher Report he will "be as active" as he needs to be to help the team improve.

"That's why I came here. I came here to win. And obviously, we need to get better, as far as our personnel [goes]," he said.

"We have an opportunity to get better. And there's a lot of talent out there, and a lot of guys that can help our franchise. So, I'll be as active as I need to be for us to get better and go from there."

James signed a four-year, $153.3million contract with Los Angeles in July and they began the season with a 20-14 record. But, James missed the next 17 games after straining his groin on Christmas Day and the team never recovered.

The Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention in late March, which will snap James' streak of eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances. He last missed the postseason in 2005.

James said he was positive the franchise will be great in the near future.

"It [adding another star] is very critical to me and my future," James said. "Obviously, the franchise is going to live forever. But for me personally, it's very critical, because I want to compete, and I want to compete now."

Advertisement

The Lakers shut down James last weekend to help him fully recover from the injury. He will finish his first season in Los Angeles averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 appearances.

"Of course, I would love to still play, but I've always listened to the ones I trust, no matter if I always agreed with them or not," James told The Athletic recently about being shut down. "They're looking out for my best interest, and that's the way it is."

The Lakers will enter their matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with a 35-43 record. They have four regular-season games remaining.

Omnisport
NEWS
Uncertain Future for LeBron James and his LA Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Los Angeles Lakers should avoid this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 10 NBA Free Agents of 2019
RELATED STORY
LeBron leads Lakers past Wiz 124-106 for back-to-back wins
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Where do LeBron James, his battered Legacy and the Los Angeles Lakers go from here?
RELATED STORY
Pierce to LeBron and Lakers: You'll need more than Zion
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 All-Stars that will turn down the Los Angeles Lakers this summer
RELATED STORY
Lakers had to convince LeBron to sit out season – Walton
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the 2019 free agency
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 1st 2019: Zion Williamson NBA bound, Jimmy Butler to the Lakers and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us