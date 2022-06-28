"I didn’t realize Magic was the 'weak sister'... I didn’t realize that" - Andre Iguodala makes a case for Steph Curry being a better defender than Magic Johnson

Andre Iguodala proudly declared Steph Curry to be the NBA's greatest point guard of all time over Magic Johnson. “Iggy’s” claim ruffled the feathers of most basketball fans and analysts who refused to put anyone over the LA Lakers' iconic playmaker.

On an episode of The Point Forward, Iguodala revisited this discussion. Only this time, he brought more fuel for his argument. He insisted that Johnson was never the defender that Curry has become.

Here’s the veteran Warriors forward's somewhat controversial take:

“I’m watching Winning Time. I’m watching this Magic on Apple TV. I’m diving into my homework of players, and I didn’t realize Magic was the 'weak sister.' That’s what we call the duck, Evan [Turner], like we gonna attack the 'weak sister.' Magic was the weak sister! I didn’t realize that.”

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP was referring to two popular shows depicting Magic Johnson’s years with the Showtime Lakers. One is called “Winning Time.'' Meanwhile, the other, which can be found on Apple TV, is entitled ''They Call Me Magic.”

Boardroom @boardroom



The doc will be released this April.



Apple TV+ debuts the trailer for "They Call Me Magic," a four-part docuseries chronicling @MagicJohnson ’s playing career and business ventures.The doc will be released this April. Apple TV+ debuts the trailer for "They Call Me Magic," a four-part docuseries chronicling @MagicJohnson’s playing career and business ventures.The doc will be released this April.https://t.co/OU6qQycP8g

In both documentary series, the five-time champion point guard was often placed by legendary head coach Pat Riley on the opposing team’s least offensive threat.

Iguodala’s assessment was echoed by Steve Kerr, who was a guest on the podcast:

“Both Magic and Bird would always guard the weakest offensive player, just to save them because they both had to do so much offensively. But yeah, Magic, he didn’t wanna guard anybody.”

Steph Curry, over the past several years, has also been targeted by defenses due to his lack of size, strength and athleticism. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight championship series, LeBron James would regularly hunt the Warriors star, winning most of those battles.

Iggy won his Finals MVP mainly for his defense on “King James” as the Warriors desperately tried to avoid putting Curry on pick-and-rolls.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Andre Iguodala says Steph Curry's fourth ring cemented his legacy as the greatest PG ever.



(via



"He solidified himself... as the best point guard of all-time."Andre Iguodala says Steph Curry's fourth ring cemented his legacy as the greatest PG ever.(via @hoopshype "He solidified himself... as the best point guard of all-time."Andre Iguodala says Steph Curry's fourth ring cemented his legacy as the greatest PG ever.(via @hoopshype)https://t.co/OzYPOnSqM1

The Golden State Warriors point guard, however, would prove much better on defense in this year’s NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Steph Curry’s improved performance on the gritty side of basketball is a crucial reason why Iguodala made his claim.

Most basketball analysts name Magic Johnson as the best point guard the NBA has ever seen over Steph Curry

Magic Johnson is still considered by many to be the greatest point guard to play basketball. [Photo: NBA.com]

Many of today’s current crop of basketball analysts still put Magic Johnson at the top of the totem pole ahead of Steph Curry. “Junior’s” resume can speak for itself.

Johnson is a five-time champ, a three-time Finals MVP and a three-time regular-season MVP. These are arguably the most important statistics for greatness, and Magic has Curry beat in all three aspects.

The Ringer @ringer



and Will Steph Curry ever surpass Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard of all time? @BillSimmons and @ryenarussillo examine the history of both point guards and where they rank amongst the all-time greats. Will Steph Curry ever surpass Magic Johnson as the greatest point guard of all time?@BillSimmons and @ryenarussillo examine the history of both point guards and where they rank amongst the all-time greats. https://t.co/VIlR7orjKk

Steph Curry revolutionized the game with his shooting. NBA teams play the game so much more differently today partly because of what the “Baby-Faced Assassin” has brought to the game.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife The Greatest Point Guard in NBA history was drafted 43 years ago today #LakeShow The Greatest Point Guard in NBA history was drafted 43 years ago today #LakeShow https://t.co/Tyf2GCVbSi

Magic Johnson, for his part, was a unicorn throughout his entire career with the LA Lakers. He was a 6’9 point guard who could handle the ball and was considered to be the best passer in basketball. Johnson’s size and strength allowed him to go to the post and made the Showtime Lakers a very versatile unit.

With the Golden State Warriors looking to build on their dynasty, Magic Johnson’s place at the top of the food chain could be threatened in the next few years.

