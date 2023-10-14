LeBron James mesmerized by Savannah James’ black outfit, as he hails her as the GOAT

LeBron James and Savannah can easily be considered one of the NBA's power couples. The two met in 2002, when LeBron was still a superstar high school athlete attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. The two have remained together since then.

Savannah James has remained by LeBron's side throughout his entire career as a professional basketball player. The two had their first child, Bronny, in 2004, followed by Bryce in 2007. They got engaged in 2011 and officially tied the knot in a star-studded affair that featured a performance from Jay-Z and Beyonce.

A decade later, their relationship looks to be as strong as ever. LeBron continues to shower Savannah with admiration.

The LA Lakers superstar posted a picture of his wife on his Instagram story. The photo is of Savannah wearing a stunning black outfit and was accompanied by the caption "The FKN GOAT," with "goat" being in emoji form followed by several exclamation marks.

LeBron James shared this photo of Savannah on his Instagram stories

The photo was actually an image that was originally posted by Savannah on her official Instagram account.

LeBron and Savannah James continue to be one of the most iconic couples in professional sports.

LeBron James and Savannah James might celebrate another career milestone soon

Savannah has been present for every major career move and milestone in LeBron James' career. She has celebrated every new accolade and award that her husband receives. Whether it was his championships with the Miami Heat or the one he won for their hometown of Ohio.

Savannah celebrated LeBron James surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring leader's list this past February.

LeBron ended last season with 38,652 points. As of now, he is only 1,348 points away from becoming the first NBA player to reach 40,000 points and adding another incredible accomplishment to his legacy.

Last season, James scored 1,590 points per game while suiting up for only 55 games. Despite his age, there is no reason to think that he won't score at the same rate. This is especially true considering that he has not played in over sixty games in the last three seasons.

Should LeBron James reach this important milestone, he and Savannah would certainly have another thing to celebrate together.