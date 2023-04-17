"Nothing without Curry"- NBA fans mock Kevin Durant after he loses his seventh straight game in the playoffs in game 1

Kevin Durant enjoyed a lot of success with the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns in the regular season. Unfortunately, losses in the playoffs continue to haunt the superstar. With another loss in Game 1 of the playoffs, NBA fans made a mockery of Durant for his recent playoff tribulations.

Kevin Durant remains an absolute offensive force. As one of the best scorers in league history, Durant continues to dish out high-octane offensive displays. Unfortunately, in recent history, this aspect of his game hasn't resulted in wins.

Durant's struggles in the playoffs started in the 2021 playoffs. After an impressive showdown against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced two consecutive losses. This also resulted in Brooklyn losing the series in seven games.

Durant's playoff record with Brooklyn was laced with more disappointment the following season, when the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

This season featured a change of scenery for the superstar. However, losses in the playoffs have continued to haunt him. With a loss in Game 1 against the LA Clippers, Durant is 0-7 in the last seven playoff games he's played.

As fans took note of this fact, they let Durant have it.

Durant's reputation has taken a bit of a beating since leaving the Warriors. This has only been exacerbated by the shortcomings he's endured in the postseason.

But it is still too early to write off the Phoenix Suns. With a functioning superteam in position, the Suns could still turn things around against LA.

Kevin Durant can still lead Phoenix past the Clippers

Kevin Durant was individually brilliant against the LA Clippers. The Phoenix Suns superstar dropped a near triple-double with 27 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists in Game 1.

Unfortunately, the Clippers saw their superstar put up an equally scintillating performance. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers past the Suns with an incredible 38 points on the night.

Durant's scoring output was matched by Devin Booker, who had 26 points on the night. While there were sporadic bursts of scoring from a few other players on the roster, the Suns as a whole came up short.

One game in the scheme of a seven-game series is a minor blip. With a chance to recover from this, Durant can still lead Phoenix past the Clippers.

