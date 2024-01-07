"Nowhere near that conversation": NBA fans rip Kevin Durant inclusion as Devin Booker & Bradley Beal champion his place among legends

Kevin Durant has played for 16 seasons in the NBA. His decorated resume lists him as a 2x NBA champion, a 2x NBA Finals MVP, a 13x All-Star, and a 2x NBA All-Star MVP. Yet, when it came to making the Mount Rushmore of basketball greats, fans haven't regarded the veteran to be on the same page as the pantheon of greats. The Phoenix Suns have sputtered this season despite the firepower they possess, including Durant. Hence, the conversation on social media is that he isn't remotely close to being on the same level as the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The trip took part in an event organised by the Phoenix Subs titled "Courtside Conversations." Durant's teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal named the 35-year-old on their list of players on the Mount Rushmore of basketball, only for fans to slam the duo.

One of the fans wrote:

"KD is nowhere near that conversation lmao"

And the thought was seconded by some more fans.

NBA fans didn't think Kevin Durant deserved to be on the Mount Rushmore of basketball greats

The Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade last year when they added Durant to win their maiden championship alongside Booker. The duo led Phoenix to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Denver Nuggets who would eventually win their maiden title.

At the time of writing, Durant has missed three games for the side with a hamstring injury and is on the injury report ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies clash. The veteran forward's absence though was made up for with Beal back to playing full strength. As for the elite status, the former will have to perhaps win a title for the Suns to maybe change their minds.

The Suns need a healthy Kevin Durant to mount a championship run

This season, Kevin Durant has missed six games due to injury. Despite his absence, the team is 4-2 making it clear that the other players have been punching well above their weight. With a 19-16 record, the Phoenix Suns are currently eighth in the standings.

In the absence of Beal, who missed a significant chunk of games with a back issue at the start of the season, Durant shouldered the scoring load. He averages 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 53/48/87 splits in 28 games. The veteran has had his share of injury woes over the last few years and Phoenix will be well aware of that fact.

Should they indeed give him a few more games to rest and ramp up his conditioning, they are expected to be in a better position to withstand any threat in their playoff run. For now, the side is a bonafide postseason side, and only time will tell if a healthy Kevin Durant can lead the team to a championship alongside Booker and Beal.