Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    'No secrets' in playoffs, says Celtics rookie Tatum

    The playoffs are "like night and day" from the NBA's regular season, according to the Boston Celtics' breakout rookie star Jayson Tatum.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 12:47 IST
    53
    Jayson Tatum
    Jayson Tatum

    Jayson Tatum said he is relishing the big moments this post-season after leading the Boston Celtics to a 96-83 win over Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

    The third overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft scored 24 points to extend Boston's perfect home record in this season's playoffs, moving them within one win of the NBA Finals, and the rookie has noticed the difference between playing regular and post-season basketball.

    "It's like night and day, you can play the same team in four games in a row or seven, there's no secrets out there," he said.

    "I've learnt how important every play and possession is in the playoffs. The smallest things matter, we know how tough it is to close out games.

    "We've had a couple of situations where guys have hit threes and it goes to over time. You've got to give it your all until there's zero seconds left on the clock."

    Tatum also acknowledged he has had to toughen up quickly against experienced rivals late in the campaign.

    "It's the playoffs, guys are going to be physical and with me being a young guy, it tends to happen a lot," he said.

    "I know it's coming, it's been happening all playoffs, but I've got to fight through it and keep my composure."

    The Celtics travel to Cleveland for Game 6 on Friday.

    Stevens says Tatum should've been unanimous All-Rookie...
    RELATED STORY
    Celtics wouldn't be at this point without Brown, Tatum –...
    RELATED STORY
    Rozier (29 pts), Tatum (28) help Celtics beat 76ers 117-101
    RELATED STORY
    Celtics beat Cavs 96-83 in Game 5, lead East finals 3-2
    RELATED STORY
    East Conf. Finals Game 5 - Cleveland Cavaliers 83-96...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 debutants in the NBA Playoffs
    RELATED STORY
    East Conf. Finals Game 1 - Cleveland Cavaliers 83-108...
    RELATED STORY
    East Conf. Finals - Game 4: Boston Celtics 102-111...
    RELATED STORY
    East Conf. Finals - Game 3: Boston Celtics 86-116...
    RELATED STORY
    NBA Playoffs 2018: Eastern Conference Finals - Cleveland...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...