Popovich ejected 63 seconds into game against Denver

Associated Press
NEWS
News
27   //    04 Apr 2019, 08:12 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich boiled over just 63 seconds into a game against Denver and was ejected.

An irate Popovich appeared to be upset over a non-foul call Wednesday night and was given a technical by official Mark Ayotte. He kept it up and was handed another from fellow official David Guthrie. Popovich's team was trailing 5-0 as he made his way to the locker room.

The last time a coach was ejected within the first 2 minutes of a game was Washington's Flip Saunders on January 2, 2012, at Boston, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. Saunders was ejected 1:46 into the game.

Taking over on the bench for Popovich was assistant coach Ettore Messina.

Popovich also was ejected Sunday during the third quarter in a loss to Sacramento. In that instance, he charged onto the court to berate an official for an out-of-bounds call.

