×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raptors even series with 76ers, Jokic triple-double lifts Nuggets

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    06 May 2019, 07:38 IST
Kawhi-Leonard-USNews-050519-ftr-gettyjpg.jpg
Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors topped the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 to level the Eastern Conference semi-final series at 2-2, while the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard torched the 76ers for a game-high 39 points and 14 rebounds in Game 4 of the NBA playoff clash on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler was a driving force for Philadelphia once again, finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds in the losing effort as Joel Embiid struggled due to illness.

Denver stopped the Trail Blazers from going up 3-1 in the Western Conference semis by claiming a 116-112 victory in Portland.

Jamal Murray tallied a game-high 32 points and made all 11 of his free throw attempts while team-mate Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double in the Nuggets' winning effort. 

Damian Lillard poured in 28 points but his fourth quarter efforts were not enough to pull Portland ahead.

The series is all tied up and Game 5 will be in Denver. The Nuggets were one of the best teams at home during the regular season in 2018-19.

 

Advertisement

Redick impresses

JJ Redick totalled 19 points and made four three-pointers for the 76ers.

CJ McCollum finished with a team-high 29 points for Portland.

 

Siakam struggles

Pascal Siakam only managed nine points on two-of-10 shooting.

Monte Morris scored two points on one-of-six shooting for Denver.

 

Kawhi cool under pressure

Leonard was unfazed by the pressure and sank a dagger from behind the arc in the fourth quarter.

Murray elevated over two Trail Blazers for an emphatic slam.

 

Warriors at Rockets

The Houston Rockets defended home court in Game 3 and have a chance to even the series up on Monday. The Rockets squeaked by with an overtime victory at Toyota Center despite a 46-point performance from Kevin Durant. But, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry probably will not be as bad down the stretch for a second consecutive game.

Advertisement
76ers hold off Raptors, Nuggets top Trail Blazers in Game 1
RELATED STORY
Raptors draw first blood against 76ers, Nuggets outlast Spurs en route to second round
RELATED STORY
Raptors, 76ers advance as Lillard's buzzer-beater sends Blazers through
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19, April 20th: 3 Talking Points as the Philadelphia 76ers dominate
RELATED STORY
He's like Tom Brady! - Millsap talks up Jokic showing in Nuggets win
RELATED STORY
'Chubby' Jokic plays 65 minutes in Nuggets' classic NBA playoffs defeat
RELATED STORY
Denver Nuggets: 5 Best Nuggets Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Nets surprise 76ers, Golden State dominant
RELATED STORY
Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from NBA Playoffs - April 18th; Spurs win decisive Game 3 against Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us