×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raptors were 'disrespectful' to Iguodala, says Curry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
94   //    03 Jun 2019, 09:02 IST
AndreIguodala - Cropped
The Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry accused the Toronto Raptors of disrespecting Andre Iguodala late in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Iguodala made a crucial three-pointer with seven seconds remaining to seal the Warriors' 109-104 win as they levelled the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Curry felt the Raptors' lax approach to Iguodala – a three-time NBA champion and the 2015 Finals MVP – was disrespectful.

"The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense just trying to send bodies to me everywhere and our whole roster just took advantage of it," he told ESPN.

"Over the course of the game, that's kind of disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that with the game on the line.

"He's made big shots like that before and he got it done tonight."

Curry (23 points) and Klay Thompson (25) led the Warriors, although the latter suffered a hamstring injury late in the contest.

Kevon Looney (chest) was also hurt and DeMarcus Cousins stepped up for the Warriors with 11 points and 10 rebounds in almost 28 minutes.

Advertisement

"He [Cousins] just did what he does. He played aggressive, he played smart, he got other people involved with passing out of the post, made a couple of big shots and just gave us energy," Curry said.

"We had two guys that were down, he stepped up big time, he's appreciative of the moment, he's playing in his first Finals and this is the big time for him."

Advertisement
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: Raptors win Game 1 as Pascal Siakam dominates the Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019, Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: What to expect from Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Warriors top Raptors in Game 2 thanks to second-half surge
RELATED STORY
Iguodala questionable for Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Things Toronto Raptors need to do to beat the Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
He doesn't get the respect he deserves - Iguodala and Green hail Warriors star Curry
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 reasons why Toronto Raptors will win their maiden NBA Championship
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us