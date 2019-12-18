The Lakers' philosophy is whatever LeBron says - Clippers coach hits back in load management row

Doc Rivers hit back after Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke out against load management, a concept the Los Angeles Clippers have used with Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers have handed Leonard – whose minutes were managed carefully in the Toronto Raptors' championship-winning 2018-19 season as he made his comeback from a quadriceps issue – a number of games off this season in an aim to keep him fit for the playoffs.

After the Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, 17-year NBA veteran James made his thoughts on the issue clear.

He said: "If I'm healthy I'll play. That should be the approach. Unless we're getting to late in the season, we've clinched and we can't get any better or worse, I could benefit from that, but why wouldn't I play if I'm healthy? It doesn’t make any sense to me, personally.

"I mean, I don't know how many games I've got left in my career. I don't know how many kids that may show up to a game that are there to see me play and if I sit out, then what? That's my obligation. My obligation is to play."

When James' remarks were posed to Rivers, the head coach stated the philosophies of the two franchises likely differ because the Lakers' is based on "whatever LeBron says".

"It's our philosophy. I don't know what theirs are. I think theirs is whatever LeBron says it is, to be honest," said Rivers.

"That makes a lot of sense to me. I like what we are doing, and I think it's the smart thing to do. Who knows? We'll see at the end."

