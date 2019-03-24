×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The NBA should fine the Heat! - Brooks says Wade is too good to retire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    24 Mar 2019, 15:40 IST
Dwyane Wade - cropped
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks joked the Miami Heat should be fined for allowing Dwyane Wade to retire after this season. 

Three-time NBA champion Wade, 37, has already confirmed that the 2018-19 season will be his 16th and final campaign. 

Yet he showed there was no sign of his ability greatly declining as he contributed a team-high 20 points off the bench in Miami’s 113-108 victory over the Wizards on Saturday. 

Brooks said performances like that were evidence that Wade should not be calling it a day - and he quipped the Heat should be punished for the guard's impending retirement, too. 

"I'm not so sure why he retires," Brooks told reporters. 

"The NBA need to just fine the Miami Heat for allowing him to retire! 

"Just fine them, just flat out fine the whole team. They should not allow him to retire. He's too good. He's too fun to watch.

"Look at the crowd; he draws the crowd wherever he goes. He's a winner, man.

Advertisement

"The guy competes. His spirit is always in the right spot. You can see all the joy that he plays with.

"He's a multiple-time champion. He's too good to retire. I hope he changes his mind."

Omnisport
NEWS
Miami Heat: Best Heat Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Miami Heat
RELATED STORY
2018-19: NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 Dwyane Wade Moments
RELATED STORY
NBA: LeBron James' longevity is astounding
RELATED STORY
Wade helps Heat beat Bulls 117-103
RELATED STORY
Dragic, Wade lead Heat past Westbrook-less Thunder, 116-107
RELATED STORY
Dwyane Wade - The NBA's 3rd Greatest Shooting Guard EVER
RELATED STORY
Dwyane Wade's One Last Dance: How it all transpired for the 3-time NBA Champion
RELATED STORY
Dwyane Wade scores 20 points, Heat beat Wizards 113-108
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us