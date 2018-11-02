This Week in U.S. Sports: Red Sox win World Series while Bama is No. 1

The Boston Red Sox are the World Champions once again, the Cleveland Browns are still dysfunctional and college football has its No. 1 team.

Baseball is over in the U.S., but there is still plenty going on in the sporting world and there has been plenty of drama to go around.

Here's what's happening this week in U.S. Sports.

1. Red Sox win World Series

After taking down the Houston Astros in five games in the American League Championship Series, many baseball fans thought the Red Sox would make easy work of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

They were right.

The Red Sox took down Los Angeles in five games despite an 18-inning, record-setting marathon in game three on Friday. First baseman Steve Pearce was named the World Series MVP after he batted .333 with three home runs in eight RBI.

Boston have now won four World Series titles since 2004 after going 86 years without winning one from 1918 to 2004.

2. Browns clean house

Talk about a foregone conclusion.

The Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley after a 33-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Jackson finished his career in Cleveland with a 3-36-1 record as the head man for the Browns and Haley's tenure with the team lasted just six games.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was named the interim head coach.

3. CFP committee surprises no one by picking Alabama No. 1

Alabama are the No. 1 team in the nation and the College Football Playoff committee confirmed everything everyone who follows college football already knew by naming the Crimson Tide the best team in the country in the first edition of the CFP playoff rankings.

The surprises came later down the line though as LSU are ranked third over Notre Dame who are fourth despite the Tigers having a loss on their record. Notre Dame are undefeated with a win over No. 5 Michigan.

Which is where more controversy lies. Michigan is ranked ahead of No. 6 Georgia, whose one loss is to LSU. Michigan has not beaten a team ranked in the top 25 yet. Both teams have one loss.

4. Trade deadline fun

The NFL made a great decision by moving the trade deadline back two weeks in 2016 and Tuesday showed why that was a good idea.

Tuesday's deadline saw highly significant moves made by likely playoff teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans picked up wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams added defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins got safety HaHa Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL's trade deadline used to be quiet, now it is anything but.

5. There is still drama in Minnesota

The Minnesota Timberwolves are turning into the most entertaining team in the NBA for what is happening both on and off the court.

Jimmy Butler still doesn't want to be there as he asked for a trade before the season and reportedly sat out Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz because he wanted to force the team to trade him. He later refuted that report.

His absence gave Derrick Rose the chance to shine. The 2011 NBA MVP has missed most of three separate seasons with knee injuries and has constantly been trying to rediscover his best.

On Wednesday he did. Rose dropped 50 points and blocked a potential game-tying shot on the last play of the game to seal a win for the T-Wolves. This was Rose's first 40-point game since the playoffs in 2011 and his first 30-point game in nearly two years. The Timberwolves are producing some kind of story every night and it's fascinating to watch.