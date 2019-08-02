Thompson says Warriors' dynasty is far from over

Klay Thompson during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson thinks the Golden State Warriors will still compete for championships.

Golden State, who have made the past five Finals and won three titles during that time frame, lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency and traded away Andre Iguodala while Thompson tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors and is expected to miss a significant portion of next season.

Some have speculated the Warriors' dynasty is over, but Thompson does not believe that is the case.

"I think that's a little premature, to say there's no more dynasty," Thompson told ESPN. "To say the dynasty is over is a little ignorant because I'm going to come back even better and more athletic. It would not be smart to count the Dubs out. That's all I'll tell people."

Durant won two titles and two Finals MVPs during his time with the Warriors. He averaged 26.0 points and 6.4 rebounds last season but ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

"The one thing I'd share is, he just felt like, it was something inside of him, in his heart, that he wanted to try something different," Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said last month about Durant joining Brooklyn.

"Nothing wrong with that. I'm at peace about it, personally, I hope our fans are, too. He was one of the best athletes to come through our city, certainly this organisation."

Golden State managed to offset the loss of Durant, somewhat, by acquiring guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade.

Russell had a career year for the Nets last season and made his first All-Star team. He will slot into the Warriors' backcourt next to star Stephen Curry in 2019-20 as Thompson continues to recover.