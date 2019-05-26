×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Three takeaways from Raptors' historic win over Bucks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    26 May 2019, 09:24 IST
Kawhi-Leonard-USNews-052519-ftr-getty.jpg
Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors are headed to their first NBA Finals after overcoming the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto's 100-94 Game 6 win over the Bucks on Saturday secured their move to the biggest stage, where the Golden State Warriors await.

Here are three takeaways from the Raptors' historic win.

 

The "others" made all the difference

Toronto's bench outscored Milwaukee's in three consecutive games during their four-game winning streak in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Raptors got valuable contributions from a variety of role players throughout the series. Among them were Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka.

The Bucks did not have the luxury of a new face showing up each game, and it led to their downfall.

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard's will to win is unrivalled

Leonard did everything possible to elevate his team's play against the Bucks. 

The Raptors superstar finished with a game-high 27 points on nine-of-22 shooting, but also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds – 12 more than any of his team-mates.

Leonard logged 41 minutes and carried his team through critical moments down the stretch, like he has all postseason.

One of his more notable plays was a poster dunk on defensive player of the year candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks' free-throw struggles came back to bite them again

Toronto's crowd seemed to have a serious effect on Milwaukee at the line.

The Bucks fell short by six points and left nine at the charity stripe. Antetokounmpo clanged five of his 10 attempts which clearly changed the outcome of the game.

But you have to give credit to the Raptors for their swarming defensive tactics and aggressiveness, forcing their opponents to earn their scoring the hard way in Scotiabank Arena.

Advertisement
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 4 win over Bucks
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Bucks' Game 1 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 5 road win over Bucks
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Bucks' dominant Game 2 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' key Game 3 win over Bucks
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 7 win over 76ers
RELATED STORY
Raptors take series lead over Bucks after come-from-behind win
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 5
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from 76ers' big Game 3 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us