×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Turner's double-double leads Pacers past Bulls 96-90

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Dec 2018, 08:23 IST
AP Image

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner matched his season high with 18 points and added 11 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Indiana Pacers defeated Chicago 96-90 on Tuesday night and spoiled the debut of new Bulls coach Jim Boylen.

Darren Collison had 23 points and eight rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 points and Tyreke Evans finished with 10 for Indiana. Domantis Sabonis added nine points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Pacers.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Holiday, facing off against his brother, Indiana rookie Aaron Holiday, finished with 15 points. Chicago has lost seven straight games.

Boylan was named Bulls coach on Monday, taking over for the fired Fred Hoiberg, who was let go following a 5-19 start this season. Hoiberg had a 115-155 mark with one playoff appearance in three-plus seasons.

The Pacers relied heavily on their five starters to carry the load as All-Star guard Victor Oladipo missed his eighth straight game with a sore right knee. Four of Indiana's five starters scored in double figures, combining for 71 of the Pacers' 96 points.

The teams got off to a sluggish start. Indiana held the slight advantage early, jumping ahead by as many as nine points during the first half. But the Pacers trailed the Bulls 45-43 at halftime despite the early lead and Chicago shooting just 40 percent from the floor over the first two quarters.

The Pacers closed out the third quarter on a 9-4 run for a 70-67 lead. Chicago never recovered from the deficit, although the Bulls stayed within single digits during the final 12 minutes. The Bulls weren't able to get any closer than three points during the final 1:45.

TIP INS

Bulls: New Bulls coach Jim Boylen spent two seasons as an assistant with the Pacers from 2011-13. ... Chicago is 2-11 in its last 13 games. ... The Bulls are 1-6 against Central Division foes.

Advertisement

Pacers: Victor Oladipo remains inactive for Indiana while nursing a sore right knee. The Pacers' All-Star missed his eighth straight game. The Pacers are 4-4 during that stretch. ... Indiana is now 5-1 at home against Eastern Conference foes. ... The Pacers were allowing a league-low 102.7 points per game entering Tuesday night's contest. ... Myles Turner has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Pacers: At Orlando to face the Magic on Friday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Oladipo leads balanced Pacers past Bulls 107-105
RELATED STORY
Cauley-Stein's putback dunk lifts Kings past Pacers 111-110
RELATED STORY
Simmons triple-double leads 76ers past Bulls 127-108
RELATED STORY
Barnes scores 23, leads Mavericks past Bulls 103-98
RELATED STORY
Richardson has 12-point in 4th, leads Heat past Bulls
RELATED STORY
Bogdanovic, Oladipo lead Pacers past winless Cavs 119-107
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Season Preview - Indiana Pacers
RELATED STORY
McDermott, Turner lead Pacers to 121-88 rout of Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 highest-scoring games of Kemba Walker's career
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Key...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us