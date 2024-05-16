Former UConn player Rakim Lubin dies aged 28, cause of death unknown

Rakim Lubin passed away on Sunday at the age of 28 years old. His official cause of death remains unknown. The former UConn Huskies and Cal State Northridge Matadors forward is survived by his family.

His obituary page from the Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Gadsden, Alabama reads:

"Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, sadly announces the passing of Mr. Rakim D. Lubin, age 28, of Gadsden, AL. who transitioned on Sunday, May 12, 2024. He is survived by his loving family. We ask that you please keep this family and those that may be going through the same lifted in prayer.

Looking back on Rakim Lubin's playing career

After his senior year, where he averaged 20.3 points and 12.1 rebounds, leading Buford High School to the Georgia 2A state championship, Rakim Lubin joined the UConn Huskies as a three-star prospect in the 2014 recruiting class to play under then-coach Kevin Ollie

During the 2014-15 season, he appeared in 24 games, all off the bench, averaging 1.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.2 blocks in just 6.5 minutes per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Standing at 6-foot-8, the tall 260-pound forward earned the nickname 'Rock' thanks to his physique and aggressive playing style.

However, he faced disciplinary action, along with three other players - Omar Calhoun, Dan Guest, and Marcel Lewis - who were suspended for the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Championship Game for violating team rules.

Following the season, Rakim Lubin joined the Cal State Northridge Matadors in hopes of more playing time. After sitting out the 2015-16 season due to transfer rules, he appeared in 23 games with 12 starts, in the following season. He averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.

He joined the LSU Shreveport Pilots after the season but did not see any game time for the program.