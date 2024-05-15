"I haven't seen either of them" - Stephen A. Smith discusses comparisons between LeBron James' sons Bronny and Bryce James

LeBron James has been among the best talents in the NBA for over 20 years. That was no different in 2023-24, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.0% from the field, 41.0% from three-point range and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

James has expressed an interest in playing with his son Bronny James, who is participating in this week's 2024 NBA Draft Combine. While Bronny has received some praise throughout the week, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith does not believe he is ready for the NBA. Speaking on his show First Take, the sports media personality stated:

"Bronny James, everybody that I've spoken to, says he's not ready for the NBA, says he should stay in college, says he has some things to prove. They talk about his athleticism. They talk about his defensive prowess. They say that he has potential. They say the younger brother Bryce has more potential. I don't know. I haven't seen either one of them."

He continued:

"I haven't seen either one of them, but any time I see Bronny James' name being brought up and goals about being in the NBA, here's where the discomfort comes from. Remember the McDonald's All-American Game?"

Check out Stephen A. Smith's comments on Bronny and Bryce James below:

Bronny entered the 2023-24 season as a projected lottery pick. However, he suffered cardiac arrest in an offseason practice in July.

Bronny didn't make his collegiate debut December 10th, appearing in 25 games. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting just 36.6% from the field, 26.7% from the 3-point range and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

Bronny James weighs in on playing with LeBron James

LeBron James has been vocal about his desire to play with his son Bronny James. The former USC Trojans guard was asked if playing with his father was also a dream of his while speaking with the media at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, responding:

"No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much."

Check out Bronny James' comments on playing with LeBron James below:

Throughout the season, there have been reports that LeBron James could opt to sign with whichever team drafts Bronny James. That talk has died down in recent weeks, however, as the future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer is widely expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.