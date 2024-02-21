"Worst bet of the weekend": NCAAB podcasters subtly roast Bronny James after USC guard's disappointing 2 point performance

While it is encouraging that Bronny James was able to return to the court less than five months after suffering cardiac arrest, the USC Trojans guard has had a rough start to his collegiate career. The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.5% from the field, 27.5% from three-point range and 62.1% from the free-throw line.

James had a low-scoring performance against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday as he finished with just two points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 1-2 from the field and 0-1 from the free-throw line in 14 minutes of action. The Lines at Lunch podcast labeled the freshman guard as the worst best of the weekend, stating:

"Worst bet of the weekend: Bronny James o 5.5 pts #ThankYouBiev"

The Trojans fell 92-89 in double overtime to the Buffaloes, however, James did not play in either overtime period. USC coach Andy Enfield discussed the decision to leave him on the bench, stating:

"He’s done a good job. He’s improved. We just went with our veterans down the stretch, but he has continued to improve as a player." [h/t The Athletic]

Despite leading by as much as 16 points with less than nine minutes left in the game, the Trojans fell to just 10-16 this season. They are 4-11 in Pac-12 play, the second-worst record in the conference, and appear likely to miss the NCAA Tournament.

LeBron James weighs in on Bronny James' future

LeBron James has been very vocal about his desire to play with Bronny James before calling it quits on a legendary NBA career. Speaking to the Inside the NBA crew during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers star was asked about the future of the USC Trojans guard, stating:

"It's up to him. It's up to the kid. Obviously, we're going to go through the whole process. He's still in season now, has the Pac-12 Tournament coming up - heartbreaker last night in overtime, heartbreaker last night in overtime - we're going to weigh our options and we're going to let the kid make the decision. It's definitely not financial."

While the younger James has had an added spotlight on him throughout his amateur career, it is unclear if he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite LeBron's expressed interest in playing together, the decision will remain in Bronny's hands.