EA Sports College Football 25: Predicting top 3 highest-rated Georgia players feat. Carson Beck

Georgia will be one of the best teams in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25. The video game series is set to return after almost a decade of hiatus due to copyright issues, and many fans will be playing with the Bulldogs when it is released.

Kirby Smart's team was one of the best in the 2023 college football season, finishing the regular season undefeated. However, a loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game denied the team the opportunity to clinch a national title three-peat.

Boasting a host of top players in the landscape, we predict the highest-rated Georgia players in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25.

Predicting highest-rated Georgia players in EA Sports College Football 25

Malaki Starks, DB, 97

Malaki Starks has been an important player since his freshman season at Georgia. The safety has started every game for the Bulldogs since arriving in Athens in 2022 and enters his junior season as arguably the best player in the program.

We project Stark to be the highest-rated Bulldogs player in EA Sports College Football 2025, with an overall rating of 97. His awareness and zone coverage rating are expected to be among the best in the game, while his catching and tackling are also anticipated to be top-notch.

Carson Beck, QB, 96

Carson Beck proved to be a worthy successor to Stetson Bennett in Georgia’s offense last season, leading the team to an undefeated regular season. He threw for 3941 yards and 24 touchdowns and will enter next season as one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

With Beck making the Heisman Trophy noise ahead of the 2024 season, he is expected to be highly rated in the game. We project the quarterback to have an overall rating of 96 while possessing strong accuracy and play action. His throwing power is also expected to be elite.

Mykel Williams, DE, 94

Rated No. 4 recruit by 247Sports in the class of 2022, Mykel Williams has lived up to the hype in two seasons at Georgia. The defensive end has been an important member of the Bulldogs' defense since his freshman season, and a lot is expected of him in 2024.

We project an overall rating of 94 for Williams following his fantastic sophomore season in Athens. He is expected to be a top tackler in the video game while also having one of the top speed ratings among players in his position. His navigation through blocks will also be elite.

