How to watch the 2024 Polynesian Bowl today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream

The Polynesian Bowl has been a key part of the annual recruiting cycle for top college football teams. This year will be no less as the rosters are filled with five-star recruits, including relatives of some top college and NFL players.
The 2024 Polynesian Bowl will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.
Former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer will be coaching each team for today's high school All-Star game.
The Polynesian Bowl will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV.
Best NFL Draft prospects at Polynesian Bowl
Here's a look at some of the top NFL Draft prospects who are playing in this year's Polynesian Bowl. Some are close relatives of top NFL players.
Isaac Wilson, Utah, QB
Isaac is the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The signal-caller has earned two first-team All-State selections and led Corner Canyon to a state title in 2023.
Tei Nacua, BYU, WR
Tei is the younger brother of Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua. The wideout has committed to BYU for next season and will have something to prove at this year's Polynesian Bowl.
Dylan Raiola, Nebraska, QB
Dylan is the son of former NFL center Dominic Raiola, who played 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions. The quarterback had initially committed to Georgia but later opted to join Nebraska instead.
Terry Bussey, Texas A&M, WR
Terry decommited from the Texas A&M program. The wideout has received several offers from top universities and will reportedly wait before making his final decision on National Signing Day on Feb. 7. However, he'll want to prove his worth at the Polynesian game later on Friday.
2024 Polynesian Bowl roster
Here's a look at the Polynesian Bowl roster for the 2024 game on Friday, Jan. 19.