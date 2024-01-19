How to watch the 2024 Polynesian Bowl today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream

The Polynesian Bowl has been a key part of the annual recruiting cycle for top college football teams. This year will be no less as the rosters are filled with five-star recruits, including relatives of some top college and NFL players.

The 2024 Polynesian Bowl will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer will be coaching each team for today's high school All-Star game.

What channel is the Polynesian Bowl on today?

The Polynesian Bowl will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

What time is the 2024 Polynesian Bowl?

This year's Polynesian Bowl will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 19, at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Best NFL Draft prospects at Polynesian Bowl

Here's a look at some of the top NFL Draft prospects who are playing in this year's Polynesian Bowl. Some are close relatives of top NFL players.

Isaac Wilson, Utah, QB

Isaac is the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The signal-caller has earned two first-team All-State selections and led Corner Canyon to a state title in 2023.

Tei Nacua, BYU, WR

Tei is the younger brother of Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua. The wideout has committed to BYU for next season and will have something to prove at this year's Polynesian Bowl.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska, QB

Dylan is the son of former NFL center Dominic Raiola, who played 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions. The quarterback had initially committed to Georgia but later opted to join Nebraska instead.

Terry Bussey, Texas A&M, WR

Terry decommited from the Texas A&M program. The wideout has received several offers from top universities and will reportedly wait before making his final decision on National Signing Day on Feb. 7. However, he'll want to prove his worth at the Polynesian game later on Friday.

2024 Polynesian Bowl roster

Here's a look at the Polynesian Bowl roster for the 2024 game on Friday, Jan. 19.

Position Player College Quarterbacks Micah Alejado Hawaii Ty McCutcheon Utah Tech Jake Merklinger Tennessee Dylan Raiola Nebraska Maealiuaki Smith Oklahoma State Isaac Wilson Utah Running backs Keola Apduha Uncommitted Jason Brown Arizona State Cade Durham LSU Va’aimalae Fonoti Montana Micah Ka'apana Michigan Moe Passi Uncommitted Jordan Washington Arizona Wide receivers Jordan Anderson Oregon State Terry Bussey Decommited Jayden Chanel Uncommitted Kwazi Gilmer UCLA Dillon Gresham Oregon Astin Hange Air Force Mike Matthews Tennessee Tei Necua BYU Logan Saldate Notre Dame Bryant Wesco Clemson Jeremiah White Uncommitted Tight ends Christian Bentancur Clemson Carter Nelson Nebraska Roger Saleapaga Oregon Rynder Swanson BYU Offensive linemen Isendre Ahfua Texas A&M Santan Alo-Tupuola Georgia Tech Brandon Baker Texas DeAndre Carter Auburn Lautaimi Falaniko Uncommitted Paki Finau Washington Donovan Harbour Penn State Manassee Itete Florida State Nuku Mafi Oklahoma State Tu'i Muti Hawaii Makai Saina USC Filiva'a Saluni Arizona State Jordan Seaton Colorado Justin Tauanuu USC Preston Taumua Nebraska Joshua Tavui Hawaii Elyjah Thurman Clemson Michael Uini Georgia Bennett Warren Tennessee Rustin Young Michigan State Defensive linemen Aydin Breland Oregon Kekai Burnett Michigan State Anelu Lafaele Wisconsin Masias Merseburgh Uncommitted Hyrum-Benjamin Moors Washington State Deyvid Palepale Michigan Booker Pickett Miami Jordan Ross Tennessee Justin Scott Miami Xadavien Sims Oregon Colin Simmons Texas David Stone Oklahoma Devoux Tuataga BYU Tristian Waiamau-Galindo Hawaii Zaiden Wallace Uncommitted Noah Wily Hawaii Linebackers Tyree Alualu Uncommitted Ephraim Asiata BYU Rahshawn Clark Arizona Charles Correa UNLV Nazaiah Caravallo Hawaii Alika Cavaco-Amoy Hawaii Ofa Falakaono Uncommitted Jordan Lockhart Texas A&M Aizik Mahuka Uncommitted Grady Mareko Uncommitted Brayden Platt Oregon Edwin Spillman Tennessee Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Notre Dame Dylan Wiliams Oregon Defensive backs Dayton Aupiu California Koy Beasley Purdue Selman Bridges Arkansas Dakoda Fields Oregon Jaylen Heyward UCF Kingston Lopa Oregon Jason Mitchell San Diego State Kela Moore UNLV Kayo Patu Washington State Jordan Pride Texas A&M Faletau Satuala BYU Marcelles Williams USC Santana Wilson Texas Kicker Trey Coleman Utah David Dellenbach Uncommitted Michael Salgado-Medina Arizona Longsnapper Jack Devens Uncommitted Punter Tyler Kinsman Oregon