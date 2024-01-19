NCAAF
How to watch the 2024 Polynesian Bowl today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream

By Arnold
Modified Jan 19, 2024 19:16 IST
The Polynesian Bowl has been a key part of the annual recruiting cycle for top college football teams. This year will be no less as the rosters are filled with five-star recruits, including relatives of some top college and NFL players.

The 2024 Polynesian Bowl will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer will be coaching each team for today's high school All-Star game.

What channel is the Polynesian Bowl on today?

The Polynesian Bowl will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

What time is the 2024 Polynesian Bowl?

This year's Polynesian Bowl will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 19, at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Best NFL Draft prospects at Polynesian Bowl

Here's a look at some of the top NFL Draft prospects who are playing in this year's Polynesian Bowl. Some are close relatives of top NFL players.

Isaac Wilson, Utah, QB

Isaac is the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The signal-caller has earned two first-team All-State selections and led Corner Canyon to a state title in 2023.

Tei Nacua, BYU, WR

Tei is the younger brother of Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua. The wideout has committed to BYU for next season and will have something to prove at this year's Polynesian Bowl.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska, QB

Dylan is the son of former NFL center Dominic Raiola, who played 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions. The quarterback had initially committed to Georgia but later opted to join Nebraska instead.

Terry Bussey, Texas A&M, WR

Terry decommited from the Texas A&M program. The wideout has received several offers from top universities and will reportedly wait before making his final decision on National Signing Day on Feb. 7. However, he'll want to prove his worth at the Polynesian game later on Friday.

2024 Polynesian Bowl roster

Here's a look at the Polynesian Bowl roster for the 2024 game on Friday, Jan. 19.

PositionPlayerCollege
QuarterbacksMicah AlejadoHawaii
Ty McCutcheonUtah Tech
Jake MerklingerTennessee
Dylan RaiolaNebraska
Maealiuaki SmithOklahoma State
Isaac WilsonUtah
Running backsKeola ApduhaUncommitted
Jason BrownArizona State
Cade DurhamLSU
Va’aimalae FonotiMontana
Micah Ka'apanaMichigan
Moe PassiUncommitted
Jordan WashingtonArizona
Wide receiversJordan AndersonOregon State
Terry BusseyDecommited
Jayden ChanelUncommitted
Kwazi GilmerUCLA
Dillon GreshamOregon
Astin HangeAir Force
Mike MatthewsTennessee
Tei NecuaBYU
Logan SaldateNotre Dame
Bryant WescoClemson
Jeremiah WhiteUncommitted
Tight endsChristian BentancurClemson
Carter NelsonNebraska
Roger SaleapagaOregon
Rynder SwansonBYU
Offensive linemenIsendre AhfuaTexas A&M
Santan Alo-TupuolaGeorgia Tech
Brandon BakerTexas
DeAndre CarterAuburn
Lautaimi FalanikoUncommitted
Paki FinauWashington
Donovan HarbourPenn State
Manassee IteteFlorida State
Nuku MafiOklahoma State
Tu'i MutiHawaii
Makai SainaUSC
Filiva'a SaluniArizona State
Jordan SeatonColorado
Justin TauanuuUSC
Preston TaumuaNebraska
Joshua TavuiHawaii
Elyjah ThurmanClemson
Michael UiniGeorgia
Bennett WarrenTennessee
Rustin YoungMichigan State
Defensive linemenAydin BrelandOregon
Kekai BurnettMichigan State
Anelu LafaeleWisconsin
Masias MerseburghUncommitted
Hyrum-Benjamin MoorsWashington State
Deyvid PalepaleMichigan
Booker PickettMiami
Jordan RossTennessee
Justin ScottMiami
Xadavien SimsOregon
Colin SimmonsTexas
David StoneOklahoma
Devoux TuatagaBYU
Tristian Waiamau-GalindoHawaii
Zaiden WallaceUncommitted
Noah WilyHawaii
LinebackersTyree AlualuUncommitted
Ephraim AsiataBYU
Rahshawn ClarkArizona
Charles CorreaUNLV
Nazaiah CaravalloHawaii
Alika Cavaco-AmoyHawaii
Ofa FalakaonoUncommitted
Jordan LockhartTexas A&M
Aizik MahukaUncommitted
Grady MarekoUncommitted
Brayden PlattOregon
Edwin SpillmanTennessee
Kyngstonn Viliamu-AsaNotre Dame
Dylan WiliamsOregon
Defensive backsDayton AupiuCalifornia
Koy BeasleyPurdue
Selman BridgesArkansas
Dakoda FieldsOregon
Jaylen HeywardUCF
Kingston LopaOregon
Jason MitchellSan Diego State
Kela MooreUNLV
Kayo PatuWashington State
Jordan PrideTexas A&M
Faletau SatualaBYU
Marcelles WilliamsUSC
Santana WilsonTexas
KickerTrey ColemanUtah
David DellenbachUncommitted
Michael Salgado-MedinaArizona
LongsnapperJack DevensUncommitted
PunterTyler KinsmanOregon
Edited by Rajdeep Barman
