Despite Deion Sanders $90,000,000 contribution, Colorado continues to ticket Coach Prime’s crew for parking on campus; fans react

Deion Sanders has brought the Colorado Buffaloes into the limelight again. Ever since he has come into the program, it has seen phenomenal growth. But the parking situation for the team still seems to bug all the players and the fans.

Coach Prime is said to have brought in millions of dollars into the Buffaloes football program since his arrival last December. Some reports put his contribution at a whopping $90 million. But Colorado reportedly continues to give out parking tickets to the crew for parking on campus.

The college football fans have their say on the matter and the reactions are as diverse as they can get.

Fans react on Deion Sanders and team's parking situation

Reports of the University of Colorado fining Deion Sanders and his team for parking on campus have irritated the fans. So when Coach Prime uploaded the latest video from the training ground, the fans took over the comments and expressed their views on the issue. While some fans want the Colorado Buffaloes players and staff to get dedicated parking spots, others want them to park where they are supposed to and walk on campus.

This fan said:

"Bucky needs to go cover the parking situation. Several players have gone viral this week for saying the same thing. The campus does not give players parking passes. Yet even Coach Prime [Deion Sanders] AND his staff are being ticketed."

Another fan replied:

"Man I played sports and went to CU between 98-2001, and it was the same way; no breaks on parking."

This fan seems furious:

"They love the benefits from these Men. Then turn around and charge them smh."

Another fan chimed in:

"Suggestion: Be sure that next year's CU football budget has a line item allocated for at least 100 dedicated parking slots."

This fan said:

"I don’t understand how coaches & players don’t have parking passes? Smh."

Another fan put the onus somewhere else:

"AD Rick need to fix the parking issues . Coaches & players should be paying for parking."

Not every fan agreed though:

"Be an adult and park where you are supposed to park. All I see is a bunch of divas crying about parking?!?!? This is because they want to park close and not have to walk."

While Deion Sanders won't mind a few thousand going towards parking, it can be seen as a constant nuisance. While the school finds a way to fix a problem, Coach Prime needs his team ready for the UCLA Bruins test on the weekend. Can the 4-3 Buffaloes bounce back?