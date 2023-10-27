Former Northwestern State Demons HC Brad Laird was once charged with DWI

Brad Laird resigned from his position as head coach of the Northwestern State Demons on Thursday. The move came after the death of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell and the subsequent cancellation of Northwestern State's 2023 season.

Laird, who was in his sixth season as head coach of the Demons, previously faced controversy during his tenure as he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in 2020. He released a statement at the time taking responsibility for his actions, stating:

"On Saturday night, February 15, I made a poor decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking alcohol. It was a poor and selfish decision, and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk.

"I am extremely disappointed in this decision as this is not the type of behavior I instill in my players and staff. This was a lapse in judgment, and I take 100 percent responsibility for my actions.

"There are so many that are affected by my selfish decision. I would like to apologize to my family, Dr. Jim Henderson and the University Louisiana System, Dr. Chris Maggio and Northwestern State University, Mr. Greg Burke and the Northwestern State Athletic Department, and to the Northwestern State football players and coaches – past and present.

"As a role model for this great University and the players and coaches, I am disappointed as my actions were not in the best interest of my family, University, players and coaches. I completely understand there are consequences for all actions, and I accept the disciplinary terms that come with the decision I made Saturday night."

Laird was suspended for one week without pay following the incident. The arrest took place during the offseason, however, and the coach did not miss any games.

Why did Brad Laird resign from the Northwestern State Demons?

Brad Laird revealed that his decision to resign from his position as head coach of the Northwestern State Demons was due to the death of safety Ronnie Caldwell, stating:

"Due to the loss of Ronnie and the emotional burden it has caused me, I don't feel I can give my all to these players or this program. Any coach will tell you that their players become like family, so the loss of Ronnie was like losing a son.

"I love this program and this university and I know it will persevere and move forward with the competitive spirit that is at the core of our DNA." [h/t ESPN]

The Demons' season was canceled, however, defensive coordinator Weston Glaser was named the interim head coach. Northwestern State finished Laird's tenure with a 16-41 record.