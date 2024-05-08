“It's wild how badly LSU has failed” - $35M worth Brian Kelly and crew draws flak from CFB analyst for missing transfer portal opportunity

College football analyst Bud Elliott reckons LSU has failed miserably in the transfer portal since hiring Brian Kelly. With a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly has been the coach of the Tigers since 2022.

Since Kelly took over as coach, LSU has gone 10-4 and 10-3 in two seasons, but Elliott believes the Tigers have struggled to land impact players in the transfer portal. Elliott said on 247Sports:

"You whiffed on him (Dominic Williams), they didn't get the Michigan State guys, and LSU has two potential first-round offensive tackles and they got a quarterback in (Garrett) Nussmeier, who I think is going to be really good. They still have a lot of talent at tight end and receiver. What the hell are they doing?

"Are they going to run like a 2-6-3 defense this year? It's wild how badly LSU has failed in the transfer portal in back-to-back years, in my opinion. There is a limited supply, this is the last chance to go get them, and they didn't do it. And, the thing is, LSU is really killing it in high school recruiting, I don't understand fully what the disconnect is there with the transfer process that they've been doing."

In the transfer portal window, LSU landed just six players, with those being:

Jardin Gilbert, Safety - Texas A&M

Zavion Thomas, Wide Receiver - Mississippi State

A.J. Swann, Quarterback - Vanderbilt

Austin Ausberry, Defensive Back - Auburn

Jyaire Brown, Cornerback - Ohio State

CJ Daniels, Wide Receiver - Liberty

As Elliott says, LSU didn't land a lot of impact players in the transfer portal, which is why he doesn't understand what Kelly and his staff are doing.

LSU's odds of making playoffs

The LSU Tigers have some major question marks with their roster, but according to DraftKings sportsbook, they are -105 to make the college football playoffs. The sportsbook also has their over/under wins set at nine.

The Tigers have some question marks at quarterback with Nussmeier as the starting QB following Jayden Daniels going to the NFL. The lack of talent added through the transfer portal has only added to their woes.

LSU opens its 2024 college football season in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium against USC. The Tigers also have notable games against South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma.

