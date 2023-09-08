Pac-12 realignment buzz grows as Big Ten commish Tony Petitti discusses Oregon and Washington's pursuit

College football has seen plenty of realignment this year, and the Pac-12 has been on the short end of the stick.

Heading into 2024, the Pac-12 has just two schools left in Oregon State and Washington State. Schools have left for the Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12, but it was the Big Ten which started poaching teams from Pac-12.

The Big Ten originally wanted USC and UCLA which they landed. But Oregon and Washington both made it clear that they wanted to join the conference too, according to Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, who spoke to ESPN.

"Oregon and Washington, they had real intent; they were working hard to make it an option for them. They really wanted to be in the Big Ten. We felt that throughout the whole process."

After adding the four schools from the Pac-12, Tony Petitti says the Big Ten is done adding schools.

However, Petitti believes adding those schools made the Big Ten better, which is his job as the commissioner.

"We all felt that whatever aspect we looked at, it made us better. It just became that process of trying to figure out how. My job is to make sure the conference is as great in the future as it is today. There are opportunities to protect that and make sure that we are going to get better."

What's next for the Pac-12?

After losing some schools to the Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12, the Pac-12 is down to only Oregon State and Washington State.

Originally, the hope was to keep the Pac-12 alive, but after Stanford and Cal joined the ACC, it only left two schools and many insiders felt that meant the end of the Pac-12.

With OSU and WSU the only two schools left, they have talked to the Mountain West Conference about possibly joining them.

However, the Pac-12 would have two years to try and get up to eight members. So, OSU and WSU could try and schedule their own games for 2024 and 2025 and allow the Pac-12 time to add schools.

However, as of right now, the future for the Pac-12 does not look good after losing 10 of 12 schools.