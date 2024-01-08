Washington football injury report for National Championship game 2024 ft. Dillon Johnson, Sam Adams II and more

The Washington Huskies are 14-0 and set to play the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Washington is coming off a win over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the National Championship. Heading into the National Championship, the Huskies have a key player on the injury report.

Washington Huskies injury report ahead of National Championship

The Washington Huskies have four players dealing with injuries ahead of the finals.

Dillon Johnson's injury update

Washington's starting running back Dillon Johnson suffered an ankle and knee injury during the final minute of the Sugar Bowl, as he was rushing the ball to try to run the clock out.

All week, the major question mark has been surrounding Johnson's status for the National Championship. Ahead of the game, he said he won't be 100% but will suit up on Monday.

"But it's all good," Johnson said. "I'll be ready to rock and roll and give whatever my team needs. I'll be ready to do it."

Running backs coach Lee Marks also said he won't be limiting any calls for Johnson.

"Dillon expects to be full go, and that's what I expect out him," Marks said. "Obviously, he's feeling as good as you can be for any running back. After each game, it feels like a car crash. ... So hopefully, God willing, Dillon continues to hit on all cylinders, so that's what we expect."

Sam Adams II's injury update

Sophomore running back Sam Adams II is questionable to play as he's dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Adams II hasn't played since Oct. 28 when he rushed for 3 yards on one carry against Stanford.

The Huskies running back had 10 carries for 23 yards and one touchdown this season.

Cameron Davis' injury update

Washington running back Cameron Davis won't be playing in the National Championship as he's out for the season with a knee injury.

Davis had to undergo surgery on his knee which ended his 2023 season. In his career, he has rushed for 903 yards and 15 touchdowns on 209 carries over four years in Washington.

Gaard Memmelaar's injury update

Huskies offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Memmelaar entered this season in a competition for a starting guard position, but suffered the injury which ended his season.