South Africa have had a love-hate relationship with ODI World Cups. The Proteas have failed to qualify for the finals of any of the eight tournaments they have been a part of.

While the D/L method was the reason for their ouster in the 1992 and 2003 World Cups, the mix-up between Lance Klusener and Allan Donald in the semi-finals of the 1999 World Cup to date continues to haunt the Proteas.

2015 was another heartbreaking edition for the fans when New Zealand beat South Africa in the semi-finals and advanced to the finals.

However, South Africa, on their day, are a dangerous team and have clinched a few thrillers in ODI World Cups. Here is a look at three such encounters:

#1 South Africa vs Pakistan - 2023 World Cup

Pakistan desperately needed to win their group match against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 27, 2023, to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

However, South Africa pulled off a dramatic win and clinched two important points to head to the top of the points table.

Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets and restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 270. South Africa were in a commanding position during the run-chase, having scored 235 runs for the loss of five wickets and needing only 36 runs to win with 79 balls to spare.

However, the Pakistan bowlers did not give up and picked up four quick wickets. Marco Jansen was dismissed by Harris Rauf, and thereafter, the well-set Aiden Markram was outfoxed by Usama Mir. Shaheen Afridi got the wicket of Gerald Coetzee, and Harris Rauf took a brilliant return catch to dismiss Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa still needed 11 runs to win when Shamsi, the number 11, joined Keshav Maharaj on the crease. Both Shamsi and Maharaj held their nerves, added unbeaten 11 runs for the last wicket, and guided South Africa to a win by the narrowest margin of one wicket.

#2 South Africa vs India - 2011 World Cup

South Africa were the only team to defeat India in the 2011 World Cup. They beat India by a margin of three wickets with two balls to spare in a group match in Nagpur.

India were bundled out for 296 in 48.4 overs. At one stage, riding on Sachin Tendulkar's century (111) and half-centuries from Virender Sehwag (73) and Gautam Gambhir (69), the Men in Blue were cruising, having scored 267 runs for the loss of a solitary wicket.

However, Dale Steyn created havoc with the ball and picked up five wickets in the death overs, and India lost the last nine wickets for just 29 runs.

South Africa were in command during the run-chase, with three of their top four, comprising Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, and AB de Villiers, scoring half-centuries. The Indian bowlers fought back and picked up a few crucial wickets, and South Africa were left to chase 13 runs in the last over.

Robin Petersen smashed Ashish Nehra for a boundary and a maximum on the first two deliveries of the final over. He scored another two on the third ball and smashed a boundary to stun a capacity Nagpur crowd.

Petersen kept his cool and ensured that his team went over the finishing line in a closely fought encounter.

#3 South Africa vs Sri Lanka - 2007 World Cup

In what looked like a comprehensive South African victory, Lasith Malinga turned the tables in favor of Sri Lanka to give them a glimmer of hope to secure a win. The said game was played at Providence during the Super Eights stage of the 2007 World Cup.

Chasing 210 for victory, South Africa were comfortably placed at 204 for the loss of five wickets and needed only seven runs for a win. Lasith Malina picked up Shaun Pollock (bowled) and Andrew Hall (caught by Upul Tharanga) on the last two balls of the 44th over.

He struck with the next two balls of the 46th over, picked up the wickets of Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini, and picked up four wickets in four balls. South Africa were reduced to 207 for the loss of nine wickets, still needing four runs for victory.

Robin Peterson and Charl Langeveldt ensured that there were no further hiccups, and the Proteas emerged victorious by a margin of one wicket.