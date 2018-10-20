AB De Villiers, Garry Kasparov, Ric Charlesworth and Sir Mo Farah at Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes

New Delhi, 20 October 2018: Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes brings together AB De Villiers; Garry Kasparov; Ric Charlesworth and Sir Mo Farah, iconic sportsmen from all over the world. These exceptional sports achievers decode the secrets of success and come together to discuss their sport, their achievements and the quest for perfection.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes in its third outing offers a rare chance to see such distinguished sportsmen on one platform talking about perfection. The platform is an innovative and unique talk show that engages and inspires the audience. This season of Perfect Strokes features some of the most extraordinary sports legends of the world. Watch AB De Villiers; Garry Kasparov; Ric Charlesworth and Mo Farah as they talk about victory, defeat, learning, persistence and most importantly perfection, all being crucial elements in their success stories.

Commenting on the occasion, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said “Royal Stag Barrel Select inspires us to Make It Perfect. The platform Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes takes this idea forward and has the best in the world speak about their pursuit of Perfection. A sporting revolution is taking place in the country with intensifying enthusiasm for various sports amongst the youth. Perfect Strokes brings to you an array of all-time greats to discuss the mental and physical nature of excellence. We are proud to have these four sporting legends reminisce, reflect and relive the moments of their journey to perfection”

The captivating discussion at Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes was centred on the art of perfecting a sport and each sportsman spoke about how perfecting their game has been the key to achieving victory. AB De Villiers, the man who is a testimony of abundant talent and the innate ability as a cricketer spoke about his journey and what made him accomplish his goals. Garry Kasparov, the brilliant chess grandmaster and former world chess champion shared how discipline and strategy is crucial for very sportsman and what have been his best moves to perfect his game. Ric Charlesworth, former Australian sports coach and one of the most decorated Australian sportsmen spoke about his pursuit of victory and the undisclosed struggles behind it. Mo Farah, one of the most prodigious track athlete expressed about his journey to becoming a champion and how perfecting his skills was always the key focus for him.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Perfect Strokes in its previous seasons explored the art of triumphing in various sports with celebrated sportsmen such as Adam Gilchrist, Lothar Matthaus, Michael Johnson, Steve Waugh, Ryan Giggs, Boris Becker and Abhinav Bindra. Once again, this new edition of the series will focus on the code of perfecting in sports with legendary sports personalities.

About Royal Stag Barrel Select

Royal Stag Barrel Select is the premium offering of Royal stag for the discerning consumer who seeks an evolved taste. It is for the young, confident, progressive and inspiring individual who has tasted their first success; want to be seen as the one with discerning taste, evolving in their journey of life and standing out through perfection. The brand inspires an individual who has a desire of magnifying his life in terms of refinement and the assurance of having arrived- making his life grander and richer. Royal Stag Barrel Select drives the brand proposition of “Make it Perfect “