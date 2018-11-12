×
Australia will be a different ball game, warns Rohit

48   //    12 Nov 2018, 02:17 IST
rohitsharma - cropped
India T20 captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma says India must use the confidence gained from a comprehensive 3-0 Twenty20 triumph over West Indies for their upcoming trip to Australia.

Sunday's six-wicket win in Chennai completed the whitewash for Rohit's side, Shikhar Dhawan (92) and Rishabh Pant (58) leading India to victory off the last ball.

India have dominated the Windies tour, winning the Test, ODI and T20 series against Carlos Brathwaite's side.

And their performances in the shortest format are something captain Rohit hopes can help them when they face a three-match T20 series with Australia later this month.

"Overall, I am very happy with how we approached this T20 series," he told a media conference.

"There is a lot to take away, we ticked a lot of boxes and particularly I was very happy with the way we fielded.

"Australia is always challenging in terms of going out there and performing, every time you go there you are tested as a player and as a team. 

"We've got to be at our best, but when you win series like this and play like that you are high in confidence, so it's all about taking that confidence to Australia and doing what we've done as a team. 

"Australia will be a different ball game, but the things we've been doing as a team, we've got to keep doing that."

For Brathwaite a 3-0 reverse was embarrassing, but he was still happy with some aspects of West Indies' performances. 

"Team morale is up, what we are doing is finding the best way to use the resources we have," he said. 

"Three-love looks bad, and it's embarrassing for me as captain, but the performances and fight, that we came to together to use our resources to the best of our abilities, was the hallmark of our series for me."

