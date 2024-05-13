ECS Estonia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECS Estonia 2024 is a T10 tournament organized by the European Cricket Network. The tournament is scheduled to start on Monday, May 13, and will conclude on Friday, May 24.

A total of 10 teams which are divided into two groups are a part of this edition of the ECS Estonia. These 10 teams are: Tallinn Hippos, Tallinn Strikers, Mustamae Bulls, Tallinn Super Riders, Tartu Wolves, Tallinn United, Tallinn Rising Stars, Tallinn Stallions, Tartu CC and Viking Stars.

A total of 59 matches are scheduled to take place in the tournament at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.

This will be only the second ECS tournament in the city of Tallinn. The first tournament was organized by the European Cricket Network back in 2020. A total of six teams participated in the ECS Tallinn 2020. Tallinn Hippos beat Tallinn Stallions in the final of the tournament by seven wickets to clinch the title. They had chased down the target of 100 runs in 9.4 overs.

Tallinn Stallions are the most experienced among the 10 participants. They have featured in the last two editions of the European Cricket League. In 2024, they were part of Group F, along with Donaustadt, Pak I Care Badalona, Independents CC, and Crosby. Tallinn Stallions won one out of four games and finished in third place in their group.

ECS Estonia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, May 13

Match 1 - Tallinn Strikers vs Tallinn Super Riders, 12:00 PM

Match 2 - Tallinn Super Riders vs Tallinn Hippos, 2:00 PM

Match 3 - Mustamae Bulls vs Tallinn Strikers, 04:00 PM

Match 4 - Tallinn Hippos vs Mustamae Bulls, 6:00 PM

Match 5 - Tallinn Strikers vs Tallinn Hippos, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 14

Match 6 - Viking Stars vs Tallinn Rising Stars, 12:00 PM

Match 7 - Viking Stars vs Tallinn United, 2:00 PM

Match 8 - Tallinn Rising Stars vs Tallinn United, 04:00 PM

Match 9 - Tallinn Stallions vs Viking Stars, 6:00 PM

Match 10 - Tallinn United vs Tallinn Stallions, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 15

Match 11 - Mustamae Bulls vs Tallinn Super Riders, 12:00 PM

Match 12 - Tallinn Super Riders vs Tallinn Strikers, 2:00 PM

Match 13 - Mustamae Bulls vs Tallinn Hippos, 04:00 PM

Match 14 - Tallinn Strikers vs Mustamae Bulls, 6:00 PM

Match 15 - Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Strikers, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 16

Match 16 - Tallinn United vs Tallinn Rising Stars, 12:00 PM

Match 17 - Viking Stars vs Tallinn Stallions, 2:00 PM

Match 18 - Tallinn Rising Stars vs Tallinn Stallions, 04:00 PM

Match 19 - Tallinn United vs Viking Stars, 6:00 PM

Match 20 - Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn United, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 17

Match 21 - Tallinn Super Riders vs Mustamae Bulls, 12:00 PM

Match 22 - Tartu Wolves vs Mustamae Bulls, 2:00 PM

Match 23 - Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Super Riders, 04:00 PM

Match 24 - Tallinn Super Riders vs Tartu Wolves, 6:00 PM

Match 25 - Tallinn Hippos vs Tartu Wolves, 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

Match 26 - Mustamae Bulls vs Tartu Wolves, 12:00 PM

Match 27 - Tallinn Strikers vs Tartu Wolves, 2:00 PM

Match 28 - Tartu CC vs Tallinn United, 04:00 PM

Match 29 - Tartu Wolves vs Tallinn Super Riders, 6:00 PM

Match 30 - Tallinn Rising Stars vs Tartu CC, 8:00 PM

Sunday, May 19

Match 31 - Tartu Wolves vs Tallinn Strikers, 12:00 PM

Match 32 - Tartu Wolves vs Tallinn Hippos, 2:00 PM

Match 33 - Tartu CC vs Tallinn Stallions, 04:00 PM

Match 34 - Viking Stars vs Tartu CC, 6:00 PM

Match 35 - Tallinn United vs Tartu CC, 8:00 PM

Monday, May 20

Match 36 - Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn Rising Stars, 12:00 PM

Match 37 - Tallinn Stallions vs Tartu CC, 2:00 PM

Match 38 - Tallinn Rising Stars vs Viking Stars, 04:00 PM

Match 39 - Tartu CC vs Viking Stars, 6:00 PM

Match 40 - Tartu CC vs Tallinn Rising Stars, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 21

Match 41 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Match 42 - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Match 43 - TBC vs TBC, 04:00 PM

Match 44 - TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM

Match 45 - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22

Match 46 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Match 47 - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Match 48 - TBC vs TBC, 04:00 PM

Match 49 - TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM

Match 50 - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 23

Match 51 - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Match 52 - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Match 53 - TBC vs TBC, 04:00 PM

Match 54 - TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM

Match 55 - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 24

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 2:00 PM

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 5:00 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM

ECS Estonia 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECS Estonia 2024: Full Squads

Tallinn Hippos

Kalle Vislapuu, Marko Vaik(wk), Stuart Hook(wk), Timothy Heath, Malcolm Sedgwick, Steffan Gooch, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Remo Raud, Richard Parkin, Romeo Tanna, Aditya Savio, David Robson, Ben Jones, Eoin Feely, Henri Pattenden, Kevin Pattenden, Priyanga Dharmaratne, Rudesh Sekaran(wk), Saimoon Quazi, Simon Kembrey, Sasha Ruut, Christopher Carr

Tallinn Strikers

Arslan Amjad, Mahfuz Shakib, Mahjarul Alam, Nahid Mannan, Nooh Sikander, Rakib Hassan, Sohan Chowdhury, Tanuj Kattamanchi, Zohaib Ali, Elias Hasan, Gull Zaman, Habib Khan, Mahibur Rahman, Nouman Rafique, Raza Butt, Shayan Khan, Tarun Devalla, Usman Aizaz, Zeeshan Khalid, Mohiuddin-Al Belal (wk), Muhammad Ehtesham (wk), Rashid Mahmood (wk), Ashraful Shuvo, Belayet Khan, Furqan Amjad, Sultan Mohmud, Syed Eftekhar, Talha Tahir, Usama Shikder

Mustamae Bulls

Vimukthi Hettiarachchi(wk), Kush Brahmbhatt, Shiva Arunachalam, Mamun Mannan, Shantanu Bhattacharjee, Sachin Sabhlok, Dulsara Manupriyal, Syed Shahid, Ravi Lingamaneni, Ancel Fernandez, Dhanushka Gunathilake(wk), Jagadeesan Siva, Shravan Chandra(wk), Avishka Hirosh, Eranga Wickramasinghe, Hammad Khan, Dilshan Bopage, Chathuranga Jayasinghe, Apeksha Makalande, Praveen Muthukrishnan, Rajeevharan Sathasivam, Rajesh Kalakoti, Raghu Kothlapuram

Tallinn Super Riders

Abdul Raheem, Akshay Nankani, Baseer Malik, Chandru Manogaran, Nabil Noor, Nazmul Basher, Tajul Islam, Hardik Prajapati, Kashif Mahmood, Moshur Rahman, Nikhil Singh, Tanvir Ahmed, Anand Chandrappa (wk), Rashedul Islam (wk), Syed Asghar (wk), Younus Ali (wk), Deepak Kumar, Ehsanur Rahman, Mofiz Uddin, Rishikesh Ram, Rony Zaman, Suresh NV

Tartu Wolves

Ali Raza, Hassan Farooq, Manish Gupta, Ojus Tudavekar, Sammar Ahmad, Fareeduddin Taimoor, Jazib Sawar, Mubashar Iqbal, Muhammad Usman Sr, Nabeel Rahim, Zakir Ali, Amit Singh (wk), Furqan Manzoor (wk), Luqman Sarfraz (wk), Anish Shrestha, Asif Sattar, Farooq Ayoub, Muhammad Sumran, Sanu Maji, Usman Muhammad Jr, Zohaib Ahmed

Tallinn United

Anurag Singh, Ashish Rana, Ali Masood, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Nand Riar, Murali Obili, Ayush Ummat, Sahil Chauhan, Hamza Muhammad, Jahanzeb Ahmed, Shakeel Chauhan, Archit Nigam, Sameer Khan, Vikram Singh, Shrikant Pawade, Bhupender Verma, Krish Riar, Basit Wani, Rajendra Rawat, Hamza Najeeb

Tallinn Rising Stars

Shebin Din, Partha Kar, Nazmul Haque, Md Riaz(wk), Udayan Patankar(wk), Maidul Islam, Muhammad Zisan, Eusuf Hassan, Maruf Sarwardi, Aminul Islam, MD Shoyaib, Mahendra Mohan(wk), Mursalin Hossain(wk), Shafi Jafri, Foyjur Rahman, Yousuf Arafat, Hasan Mahmud, Ibin Jacob, Jon Sing, Kalyan Muddala, Tanbir Sarif, Haider Rasel, Santush Datta, Mamunur Islam

Tallinn Stallions

Ankur Patel, Rifaq Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Aditya Panwar, Arsalan Aurangzeb, Ekhpelwak Kuchey, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Nadeesha Wickramanayaka, Pranay Gheewala, Shaharyar Khan, Aniketh Pusthay (wk), Faraaz Abbas (wk), Moniruzzaman Monir (wk), Saif Rehman (wk), Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Adnan Syed, Hammadullah Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Olin Lyod, Ram Krishan, Zahaan Khan

Tartu CC

Ammar Ul Hassan, Eero Pruus, Gul Shah, Ihtisham Ul Haq, Jeswin Sasindran, Jordan O'Brien, Jyotirmoy Patgiri, Kurt Strang, Masud Rana, Paarn Volk, Paul Williams, Rahul Bhola, Rahul Puniani, Roger Parss, Thomas Pooley, Nicholas Salonen, Nick Kozicki, Nowshad Babu, Vishal Tirkey, Waliullah Mandozai, Casey Collins (wk), Martin Hayford (wk), Robert Davis (wk), Abinash Chandra, Avashesh Kumar, Ishaq Safi, Mart Tammoja, Waseem Arif

Viking Stars

Waqas Rashid, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saqib Naveed, Rana Rashid, Agha Zain, Tauseef Akhtar, Kamran Daniel, Tariq Kazmi, Taufique Khan, Awais Qurni, Zahoor Ahmad, Usman Sardar, Ahsan Rafiq, Suleman Saeed, Ali Anis, Arqum Shahid, Javed Gull, Khurram Abbas(wk), Noman Faried, Noman Shabbir(wk), Itisam Javaid, Rupam Baruah, Salman Khan, Saqlain Ali, Shahid Hussain, Shahnawaz Khan(wk), Toqeer Awan, Hadi Raja

