ECSN Portugal 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECSN Portugal 2024 T10 cricket tournament is all set to take place from 14 May to 8 June in Coimbra, Portugal. As many as 10 teams will take part in the competition. The 10 teams will be divided into two groups of five teams each.

Lisbon Capitals, Lisbon Super Giants, Miranda Dragons, Werewolves CC, and Punjab CC comprise group A. On the other hand, Group B will have Coimbra Knights, Fighters CC, Oeiras CC, Porto Wanderers, and Rangers CC.

The tournament will take place in a double round-robin format with each team taking on the other four teams twice. The five top teams will then participate in the super-five stage. The playoffs will have the qualifiers, followed by the finals.

The final of the ECSN Portugal 2024 will take place on 8 June 2024. In the last edition of the tournament, Malo emerged victorious after beating Gamblers SC by 31 runs in the final in August. However, these two teams won’t take part in the upcoming edition.

ECSN Portugal 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, May 14

Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Capitals - 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 15

Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Capitals - 12:15 AM

Lisbon Super Giants vs Lisbon Werewolves - 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 16

Lisbon Super Giants vs Lisbon Werewolves - 12:15 AM

Punjab CC Amadora vs Miranda Dragons - 10:00 PM

Friday, May 17

Punjab CC Amadora vs Miranda Dragons - 12:15 AM

Lisbon Capitals vs Lisbon Super Giants - 10:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

Lisbon Capitals vs Lisbon Super Giants - 12:15 AM

Lisbon Werewolves vs Miranda Dragons - 10:00 PM

Sunday, May 19

Lisbon Werewolves vs Miranda Dragons - 12:15 AM

Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Super Giants - 10:00 PM

Monday, May 20

Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Super Giants - 12:15 AM

Lisbon Capitals vs Lisbon Werewolves - 10:00 PM

Tuesday, May 21

Lisbon Capitals vs Lisbon Werewolves - 12:15 AM

Lisbon Super Giants vs Miranda Dragons - 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 22

Lisbon Super Giants vs Miranda Dragons - 12:15 AM

Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Werewolves - 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 23

Punjab CC Amadora vs Lisbon Werewolves - 12:15 AM

Lisbon Capitals vs Miranda Dragons - 10:00 PM

Friday, May 24

Lisbon Capitals vs Miranda Dragons - 12:15 AM

Rangers CC vs Coimbra Knights - 10:00 PM

Saturday, May 25

Rangers CC vs Coimbra Knights - 12:15 AM

Fighters CC vs Oeiras - 10:00 PM

Sunday, May 26

Fighters CC vs Oeiras - 12:15 AM

Rangers CC vs Porto Wanderers - 10:00 PM

Monday, May 27

Rangers CC vs Porto Wanderers - 12:15 AM

Coimbra Knights vs Fighters CC - 10:00 PM

Tuesday, May 28

Coimbra Knights vs Fighters CC - 12:15 AM

Oeiras vs Porto Wanderers - 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 29

Oeiras vs Porto Wanderers - 12:15 AM

Rangers CC vs Fighters CC - 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 30

Rangers CC vs Fighters CC - 12:15 AM

Coimbra Knights vs Oeiras - 10:00 PM

Friday, May 31

Coimbra Knights vs Oeiras - 12:15 AM

Rangers CC vs Oeiras - 10:00 PM

Saturday, June 1

Rangers CC vs Oeiras - 12:15 AM

Fighters CC vs Porto Wanderers - 6:00 PM

Fighters CC vs Porto Wanderers - 8:00 PM

Coimbra Knights vs Porto Wanderers - 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 2

Coimbra Knights vs Porto Wanderers - 12:15 AM

Super Five, Match 1 - 10:00 PM

Monday, June 3

Super Five, Match 2 - 12:15 AM

Super Five, Match 3 - 10:00 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Super Five, Match 4 - 12:15 AM

Super Five, Match 5 - 10:00 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Super Five, Match 6 - 12:15 AM

Super Five, Match 7 - 10:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

Super Five, Match 8 - 12:15 AM

Super Five, Match 9 - 10:00 PM

Friday, June 7

Super Five, Match 10 - 12:15 AM

Qualifier - 9:45 PM

Saturday, June 8

ECSN Portugal 2024 final - 12:30 AM

ECSN Portugal 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Fan Code

Live Telecast: N/A

ECSN Portugal 2024: Full Squads

Lisbon Capitals

Akshar Patel, Amir Dar, Danish Siddique, Dhaval Patel, Dikshit Patel, Faizal Rahim, Kishan Suthar, Mayank Raval, Narinder Rana, Parth Patel, Patel Mitul, Rahul Hudda, Ranjit Singh, Rohit Malhotra, Samarth Patel, Shahan Khan, Sunil Patel

Lisbon Super Giants

Amandeep Singh, Anthony Chambers, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Bokhariya Karan, Chaudhari Utsav, Chetan Sharma, Giridhar Manjunath, Hardikkumar Patel, Harinder Singh, Harpreet Attri, Jaswant Singh, Jeewan Giri, Nayan Bhatt, Nikhil Chand, Nirav Gabani, Patel Shani, Pratik Patel, Ronak Patel, Rutul Chaudhari, Saddam Raiyan, Samad Us Atta, Shivankar Sharma, Sooraj Sukumaran, Suman Bhowmik, Surya Pratap

Punjab CC Amadora

Abdul Mateen, Adnan Ali, Aitzaz Arshad, Arslan Ahmad, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurjit Singh, Jabran Gulzar, Mubeen Tariq, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar, Muzamal Abbas, Parveen Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rana Sarwar, Rao Imran, Sachin Sachin, Salvinder Singh, Sanjeet Singh, Saqib Younas, Shad Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Syed Ali Naqi, Usama Zahid

Lisbon Werewolves

Ahmed Shafaat, Ali Raza, Arslan Liaqat, Gagan Purewal, Gagan Virk, Gaganpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Hardeep Saini, Harpreet Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Kashi Ram, Laxman, Manmeet Ghuman, Muhammad Tabish, Onkar Singh, Rajbir Singh, Ram Haritwal, Rohit Kumar, Rohit Singh, Sachin, Sandeep

Coimbra Knights

Ahsan Gahsan, Altar Rahim, Bachiter Singh, Falak Zeb, Gurjinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh, James Smallman, Jaswinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Naveed Khan, Nikhilesh Raghunandan, Porto Usman, Qadeer Ahmad, Raja Saravanan, Rajvir Singh, Ravi Jakhu, Ravinder Singh, Richard John, Rohit Kumar, Satinder Singh, Stephen Waddell, Thomas Allan, Waseem Ahmad, Zulfiqar Hussain

Fighters CC

Ameer Muawiyah, Balwinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Dalwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Harjot Sahota, Jasbinder Singh, Lalit Kumar, Mandeep Mall, Mandeep Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shan, Parminder Singh, Parwinder Singh, Rahul, Shumaim Rehman, Varinder Virk, Zahid Hussain

Oeiras

Aarav Andhariya, Alex Macey, Amit Kumar, Arnav Kamboj, Arslan Naseem, Brendan Badenhorst, Conrad Greenshields, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Diego Mendonca, Diogo Martins, Francoise Stoman, Girish Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Juan Henri, Junaid Khan, Krishna Neupane, Lakshan Weerakoon, Malik Shan, Miguel Stoman, Parth Jounjat, Rahul Vishwakarma, Sagar Mangalorkar, Sameer Pirani, Taj Muhammad, Zayan Ali

Porto Wanderers

Abhishek Chougule, Ahammad Ullah, Anthony Chambers, Brendan Badenhorst, Conrad Greenshields, Ed Ward, Girish Singh, Harry Cox, Jayant Sharma, John Zinkus, Jonathan Gunasekera, Junaid Bashir, Junaid Kanaka, Junaid Khan, Louis Blackwell, Matt Homewood, Mubeen Tariq, Neil Charles, Nikhilesh Raghu, Niranjankumar Kuppuswamy, Pasindu Abagahaduwage, Patrick Butcher, Premal Rajani, Raghuraman Rangarajan, Sanath Gunawardena, Steve Pitt, Thomas Rogerson, Yetin Patel

Miranda Dragons

Bilal Tariq, Robin Singh, Stephen Waddell, Dawood Muhammad, Panda Waddup, Rakib Al Hasan, Falak Zeb, Mishu Mohshin, Ravinder Gollen, Richard John, Zunair Khan, Md Sultanuz Zaman (Wk), Zulfiqar Hussain (Wk), Ahsan Gahsan, Ibrahim Mohammad, Ishwor Khanal, Tanvir Ahmed

Rangers CC

Faruk Ahmed, Fazal Rabbi, Mahdi Al Mahmud, Md Anwar Jahid, Md Kamruzzaman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Mirza Ayes, Mohaiminul Islam, Mursalin Habibul, Taher Ahmed, Ubaydur Rahman, Avijit Ghosh, Fahim Ahmed, Ibrahim Khalil, Md Shadad Hossain, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Najrul lucky, Nasim Hossain, Rahmoth Ali, Rayhan Remon, Saif Mahmud, Sanowar Hossain, Shayaddur Rahman, Zahid Hasan, Mahfuj Khan, Mirza Noman (Wk), Shahriar Mahi, Shajan Miah, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Basith Abdul, Kazi Kadir, Md Rabiul Islam, Tarek Ahmed

