×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

England captain Root reprimanded on frustrating day in Pallekele

Omnisport
NEWS
News
73   //    15 Nov 2018, 22:56 IST
Joe Root - cropped
England captain Joe Root

England captain Joe Root received the first demerit point of his career for breaching the ICC's code of conduct on a day when Sri Lanka claimed a 46-run lead in Pallekele.

Root was punished after he "appeared to show dissent" by shaking his head and kicking the ground in the 76th over of Sri Lanka's innings after umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged Dilruwan Perera was not out to a delivery from Moeen Ali.

Though Root pleaded not guilty, he was charged and handed a reprimand and one demerit point following a hearing that took place after the day's play.

It summed up a frustrating second day for England, who reduced Sri Lanka to 165-6 only for Roshen Silva's 85 to push them up to 336 in response to England's 290.

Nightwatchman Jack Leach was able to negotiate the one over prior to stumps without any trouble having earlier been the pick of the English bowlers with 3-70.

"We're a little bit disappointed that they got a 40-run lead," Leach told Sky Sports.

"At one point we felt like we could have a lead, or be level, so we're a little bit disappointed with that. But we know that if we bat well tomorrow then the pressure's on them.

"They're going to be batting last on it and they're 1-0 down [in the series] so we feel that we can definitely win.

"We've just got to execute our plans as individuals in the batting order and accumulate runs, take what's on offer and get a lead."

England were boosted by a five-run penalty during Sri Lanka's innings after Roshen was deemed to have deliberately run short at one end before returning to the other in an attempt to retain the strike.

Though it reduced their eventual first-innings lead, batsman Dimuth Karunaratne - who made 63 before being superbly run out by Ben Stokes - insisted it was not a big issue in the grand scheme of things.

"I don't think Roshen did it deliberately, he thought the ball had gone for four and he came back to his partner to give a high five," he explained.

"Those things can happen, it's part of the game and we don't blame him. We are not so worried about the five runs."

Omnisport
NEWS
Sri Lanka back suspect spinner Dananjaya for Pallekele test
RELATED STORY
Root challenges England debutants to follow in Cook's...
RELATED STORY
England crush Sri Lanka and win test in Galle for first time
RELATED STORY
Bairstow misses out as unchanged England promote Stokes
RELATED STORY
England posts 285 all out, Sri Lanka replies 26-1 on 1st day
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Silva pushes Sri Lanka to lead over England in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, Stats: Root...
RELATED STORY
England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd One day International...
RELATED STORY
Rare England away win a fantastic start, says Root
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 04:30 AM
ENG 290/10 & 0/0 (1.0 ov)
SL 336/10
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Sri Lanka by 46 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS SL live score
2nd Test | Sun, 11 Nov
BAN 522/7 & 224/6
ZIM 304/10 & 224/10
Bangladesh win by 218 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
Match 13 | Today
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 93/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 52 runs
IND-W VS IRW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us