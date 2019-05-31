×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fast-starting Windies are here to win - Holder

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    31 May 2019, 19:38 IST
JasonHolder - cropped
West Indies captain Jason Holder

Jason Holder was delighted to see West Indies deliver an opening performance against Pakistan that will increase talk of a Cricket World Cup title challenge.

The Windies dished out a seven-wicket thrashing after Pakistan bowled out for a measly 105 at Trent Bridge

Man-of-the-match Oshane Thomas took 4-27 before Chris Gayle made 50 as West Indies reached their target inside 14 overs.

Windies captain Holder says his side fancy their chances of going all the way and lifting the trophy.

"We wanted to start with a win, so I'm very happy that we started the tournament with a win," Holder said in the post-match presentation.

"It's been a long build-up. We've been anxiously waiting for this first game. It's good to get it out of the way and to be on the better side today.

"As long as we stay fit, we've definitely come here to win this World Cup. But we've got to play the cricket to say that. We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves.

"As I've said, I have no expectations whatsoever - it's just for us to come out and enjoy our cricket and make the people back home proud."

Advertisement

Andre Russell took 2-4 in a brilliant three-over spell and Holder was impressed with how relentless his side as Pakistan were bounced out.

"[Russell] is an impact player. You all can see what he can do with the ball and, as well, with the bat," he said. "It's really good to see him coming and making that impact he did today.

"He was well followed up by Oshane, Sheldon started really well for us, and we were always in the game.

"In the past, we've probably let ourselves down in terms of letting teams get back into the encounter. But credit to the boys with the way we stuck to the task and finished it off."

Praise was also reserved for paceman Thomas, with Holder adding: "It's good to have a young quick in Oshane.

"We know he can be a bit expensive at times, but he's a genuine wicket-taker - and that's a gamble we're willing to take now in the modern-day format.

"With such high totals in cricket, you need to get wickets. That's one area that we wanted to highlight and pinpoint. We see him as an impact player and he came in today and did an outstanding job for us."

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed merely wrote off the defeat as a "bad day" for his batsmen.

"I think today is a bad day for us," he said. "But I'm very confident my team will bounce back."

Advertisement
Windies series win was for Joseph's mother - Holder
RELATED STORY
Hope backed to shine by West Indies captain Holder
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Windies could be a force to reckon with in the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Brathwaite to lean on Holder as he leads Windies in third Test
RELATED STORY
Russell out as Holder captains Windies for T20s
RELATED STORY
Pakistan pummelled by wonderful Windies
RELATED STORY
Windies call for Paul and name Brathwaite captain with Holder absent
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Windies blow pitiful England away to seal series win
RELATED STORY
Windies vs England 2019: Resurgent Windies cause a serious dent in England’s World Cup plans
RELATED STORY
Windies vs England 2019: 2 biggest talking points from the hosts' comprehensive win at Antigua
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 2 | Today
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us