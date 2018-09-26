Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gillespie backs Finch for Test success

18   //    26 Sep 2018, 16:52 IST
Australia batsman Aaron Finch

Jason Gillespie has backed Aaron Finch to be a success in Test cricket, providing he is given a chance to settle into the Australia side.

Finch was named in Australia's squad for their upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, giving him a chance to win a first cap.

The 31-year-old has been viewed as a limited-overs specialist at international level but his form for Surrey in the County Championship and Victoria in the Sheffield Shield has impressed selectors.

Some have questioned Finch's inclusion, but former fast bowler Gillespie believes the batsman can be a positive addition to Justin Langer's side.

"He can succeed at Test level given the chance," Gillespie tweeted on Wednesday.

Gillespie's comments came after Finch – who averages 41.07 over the past two years in the first-class game – hit back at critics for his form in red-ball cricket.

"I don't understand why (people would) say that," he told cricket.com.au.

"I think my record over the last two or three years in the longer formats has been pretty consistent.

"(And) my form against the white ball has been very good, so I'm just looking forward to the opportunity."

