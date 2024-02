Guwahati Women's T20 Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Assam Cricket Association will organize the Guwahati Women's T20 Premier League 2024 from Friday, March 1. A total of 33 T20 matches will be played in this edition of the tournament. These matches will be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati.

The Judges Field in Guwahati has hosted more than 60 T20 matches. The last match at this venue was played in March in 2023, which was the final of the Guwahati Premier League 2023.

A total of six teams will participate in this competition and they are: Gauhati Town Club Women, Icon Academy Women, New Star Club Women, City Cricket Club Women, 91 Yards Club Women, and NFRSA Women.

The Assam Cricket Association last organized a T20 tournament for women cricketers in 2022. The ACA Women’s T20 was also a six-team tournament where Digaru Viranganas Women emerged as the winner. Monika Das won the Player of the Match award in the final of the tournament and will represent NFRSA Women in the Guwahati Women's T20 Premier League 2024.

Monika was the leading run-scorer as well in the tournament with 307 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.40. Ruhina Pegu was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and took 10 wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 15.60. She will play for 91 Yards Club Women in this edition of the tournament.

Guwahati Women's T20 Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 1

Match 1: New Star Club Women vs City Cricket Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 2: Gauhati Town Club Women vs Icon Academy Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Saturday, March 2

Match 3: New Star Club Women vs NFRSA Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 4: 91 Yards Club Women vs City Cricket Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Sunday, March 3

Match 5: Icon Academy Women vs NFRSA Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 6: Gauhati Town Club Women vs 91 Yards Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Monday, March 4

Match 7: New Star Club Women vs Icon Academy Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 8: City Cricket Club Women vs Gauhati Town Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Tuesday, March 5

Match 9: NFRSA Women vs City Cricket Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 10: Icon Academy Women vs 91 Yards Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, March 6

Match 11: Icon Academy Women vs 91 Yards Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 12: Gauhati Town Club Women vs NFRSA Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Thursday, March 7

Match 13: New Star Club Women vs Gauhati Town Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 14: City Cricket Club Women vs Icon Academy Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Friday, March 8

Match 15: 91 Yards Club Women vs City Cricket Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 16: NFRSA Women vs New Star Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 17: Gauhati Town Club Women vs 91 Yards Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 18: Icon Academy Women vs NFRSA Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 19: City Cricket Club Women vs Icon Academy Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 20: New Star Club Women vs Gauhati Town Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Monday, March 11

Match 21: NFRSA Women vs 91 Yards Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 22: New Star Club Women vs Icon Academy Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Match 23: NFRSA Women vs City Cricket Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 24: 91 Yards Club Women vs New Star Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Match 25: Icon Academy Women vs Gauhati Town Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 26: New Star Club Women vs City Cricket Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Match 27: City Cricket Club Women vs Gauhati Town Club Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 28: NFRSA Women vs 91 Yards Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Match 29: Gauhati Town Club Women vs NFRSA Women, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

Match 30: 91 Yards Club Women vs New Star Club Women, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

1st Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, Guwahati - 08:30 AM

2nd Semi-Final: TBC vs TBC, Guwahati - 12:30 PM

Sunday, March 17

Final: TBC vs TBC, Guwahati - 10:30 AM

Guwahati Women's T20 Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Guwahati Women's T20 Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Gauhati Town Club Women

Amontika Munda, Gayatri Gurung, Gyanashree Barman, Muskan Mallik, Priyanka Baruah, Saabvi Jain, Anamika Bora, Bedoshree Gohain, Kakali Saikia, Karabi Bhakta, Shivani Bishnoi, Maina Narah (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Dimpi Bhuyan, Mousumi Narah, Rima Pegu

Icon Academy Women

Deimaphishisha Lamare, Mai Kasa Mekh, Rajkumari Devi, Sentilemla Imsong, Shashi Mathur, Tarh Adam, Anita Lodhi, Monica Singh, Urmila Chatterjee, Ajima Sangma (wk), Jyoti Devi (wk), Hemi Mili, Luiza James Tamang, Neelam Roy, Rubi Chetri, Solina Jaba

New Star Club Women

Bahrati Hassan, Rupshree Saikia, Sristi Singh, Swastika Gogoi, Baibhabee Das, Bhagyashree Barman, Jinan Hussain, Maini Payeng, Nebedita Deka, Neha Chanda, Sayanika Deka, Shahanas Yeasmin, Diya Barman (wk), Hiramoni Saikia (c & wk), Jagriti Kalita, Pahi Das

City Cricket Club Women

Ankita Sharma, Nichita Bhattacharya, Shika Bora, Shrabani Paul, Srilekha Roy, Florina Taye, Madhumita Baishya, Majeda Begum, Pompi Gogoi, Sneha Singha, Suman Sut, Sumi Basumatary, Riya Poudel (wk), Dibya Rani Bora, Jinakhi Baruah, Sipra Sahoo

91 Yards Club Women

Jyotika Rai, Khushi Sharma, Rupsika Teronpi, Sangita Saikia, Hemlata Payeng, Kaku Barman, Khusi Kumari, Lakhipriya Chetia, Pahari Saikia, Ruhina Pegu, Varsha Rajak, Priyanka Dutta (wk), Anjali Kalita, Babita Das, Priyanka Kalita, Rupashree Saikia

NFRSA Women

Archana Dutta, Nazma Sultana, Rekharani Bora, Riya Kakoti, Suparna Sinha, Deboshree Konwar, Genevie Pando, Kalpana Chautal, Monika Das, Nirupama Baro, Papori Gogoi, Sapna Choudhary, Bharti Bawa, Rimi Prasad, Santi Rai, Upashana Rai

