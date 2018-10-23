×
India announce 12-man squad for 2nd ODI against West Indies

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.35K   //    23 Oct 2018, 15:01 IST

Enter caption

India have announced an unchanged 12 for the second ODI against West Indies, set to be held in Visakhapatname on October 24. The retained squad will be captained by Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of completing 10,000 ODI runs and could see the same XI playing the second game.

The Kohli-Rohit Sharma duo reigned supreme for India, stitching a massive 246-run stand in the middle that formed the platform for the team's 8-wicket win in the first game. Despite it being the fifth-highest ODI total by the West Indies against India, the target was achieved with eight overs to spare.

Without the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been rested for the ODI series, the team will be banking on the experience of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who are red-ball regulars. Shami did not have a good outing in the previous game, giving away over 80 runs in his allotted quota, and the team management could ponder over replacing him with youngster Kuldeep Yadav.

Umesh Yadav, who had replaced the injured Shardul Thakur in the squad before the first ODI, will be aiming for a long haul in ODIs ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India, snaring three wickets in his spell that saw the rest of the bowlers concede heavily in the face of Shimron Hetmeyer's onslaught with the bat.

The announcement means that KL Rahul, who was left out of the initial 12 for the first game, continues to misses out despite showing great form against England in the limited-overs leg of the tour while also scoring a hundred in the Test series.

Here's the complete India squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

