Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India in control of 3rd test, leads England by 292 runs

Associated Press
NEWS
News
227   //    20 Aug 2018, 01:34 IST
AP Image

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — India tightened its grip on the third test Sunday by taking 10 England wickets in one session before reaching 124-2 by the close to hold a formidable lead of 292 runs after two days.

After losing four first-innings wickets for six runs to be dismissed for 329 just one hour into Day 2, India then bowled out England for 161. All the wickets fell in the second session, with England collapsing from 54-0 to 128-9 as Hardik Pandya took 5-28.

Shikhar Dhawan (44) and Lokesh Rahul (36) put on 60 for the first wicket of India's second innings before both departed.

Cheteshwar Pujara (33) and captain Virat Kohli (8) were in the middle at stumps, with India the heavy favorite to win and reduce the deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.

A total of 16 wickets fell in the day.

England teams went almost 80 years without losing all their wickets in a single session — between 1938 and October 2016 — but they have now done so three times in 22 months.

"It's very disappointing, after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being 50 for none," England batsman Jos Buttler said.

"We let that slip. It's important we can recognize why it's happened, and improve ... We know that as a side to get to where we want to go, we need to eradicate these collapses."

Pandya, who recorded only the second five-wicket haul of his first-class career, has had his critics in the early stages of his test career.

"I don't play for them. I don't even want to know or care what they say," Pandya said. "I play for my country ... that's my job, and I am doing the right thing. My team is happy with me. Nothing else matters."

Associated Press
NEWS
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test: Day 1 in pictures
RELATED STORY
Commemorating Iftikhar Pataudi in the England-India series
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan has been more successful than...
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (31.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
Match 12
JTA 28/2 (4.2 ov)
TTR
LIVE
Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
JTA VS TTR live score
| 10:00 AM
GLO 127/10
WAR 171/2 (48.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Gloucestershire by 44 runs with 8 wickets remaining
GLO VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 332/8 (96.0 ov)
MSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex elected to bowl.
NOR VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us