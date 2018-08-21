Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India on brink of victory after brilliant Bumrah halts Buttler

Omnisport
NEWS
News
93   //    21 Aug 2018, 23:58 IST
JaspritBumrah - cropped
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates at Trent Bridge on day four

England scraped to a fifth day after Jasprit Bumrah and a new ball inspired their collapse to edge India towards victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

After a strong start from the tourists, who pounced to catch four edges before lunch, a partnership of 169 between Ben Stokes (62) and Jos Buttler (106) - recording his first Test hundred - ate into India's 250-run lead and threatened to bring England back into contention.

But with Stokes and Buttler moving up the order in light of Jonny Bairstow's fractured finger, the conclusion of their fifth-wicket stand soon brought the innings crashing down in Nottingham.

Bairstow went for a golden duck as a rampant spell of bowling saw Bumrah (5-85) to the fore, fit again after missing the first two matches and thriving with the new ball after tea to move India to the brink.

Adil Rashid (30) and James Anderson (8) at least saw England take it to the final day, but India's advantage stands at a daunting 209 runs heading into Wednesday's, with just one home wicket remaining.

Requiring 498 runs to win at the start of play, England's desired strong start was not forthcoming as Ishant Sharma (2-70) quickly mopped up openers Keaton Jennings (13) and Alastair Cook (17).

Captain Joe Root (13) and Ollie Pope (16) briefly regained a measure of composure at the crease, but another pair of edges - to Bumrah and Mohammed Shami - resulted in their departures in quick succession, with Virat Kohli catching superbly from the latter.

England saw out the morning session without sustaining further damage as an outstretched Rishabh Pant dropped Buttler on one after a misstep, an error that would prove costly after lunch.

India's momentum waned and Stokes survived an lbw review shortly before Buttler brought up his half-century and their much-needed partnership then reached three figures.

The batting pair kept chipping away and a slow Stokes 50 came as England passed 200 following tea, before Buttler ended his wait for a Test century with his 21st boundary of a brilliant knock.

But a new ball arrived after the 80th over of the innings and immediately caused problems, with Buttler gone lbw to Bumrah after a leave.

That dismissal forced the ailing Bairstow to belatedly take to the crease, but his finger was not troubled as Bumrah crashed into off stump first ball to give England's innings a very different complexion.

Although Chris Woakes (4) denied the hat-trick with a four, Bumrah soon got his man and Stokes followed, his 187-ball shift ended with a leading edge to KL Rahul at second slip off Hardik Pandya's bowling.

A no ball initially denied Bumrah his five-for and handed Rashid a let-off, but he delighted in removing Stuart Broad (20) as news broke that the England man would be fined for sending off Pant on day two, with the hosts then battling through to the close of play, delaying the seemingly inevitable.

Omnisport
NEWS
Stokes, Buttler battling to stave off defeat for England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah's vicious spell is...
RELATED STORY
Can Boom Boom Bumrah Boomerang India’s Fortunes at Trent...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's victory charge frustrated by Buttler and Bess
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of second...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
Unbeatable T20I XI of all time
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 311/9 (102.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: England need 210 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 374/9 (110.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Middlesex lead Northamptonshire by 215 runs with 1 wicket remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 6/0 (7.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Derbyshire need 399 runs to win
SSX VS DBY live score
| 10:00 AM
HAM 277/10 & 399/7
NOT 166/10 & 128/4 (60.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Nottinghamshire need 383 runs to win
HAM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us