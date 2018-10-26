Indian team made to wait outside Vizag airport after attack on politician

Aadya Sharma

Members of the Indian team (File photo)

Members of the Indian team were made to wait in buses outside the Visakhapatnam airport, after a politician was attacked inside the airport premises just ahead of the team's entry.

The team was slated to depart for Pune, the venue of the third ODI against the West Indies, and the members had split themselves into two buses to reach the airport.

According to The Times of India, Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy was scheduled to catch a flight to Hyderabad, and was waiting in the airport lounge when he was attacked with a knife by a canteen worker at one of the food joints.

Indian cricket team was stopped at the Vishakapatnam airport after protests broke out following an attack on YS Jagan. However,the police got the situation under control and escorted the team safely. #ysjagan #YSRCP #JaganAttacked #AndhraPradesh #INDvsWI #ODI #Cricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/DC2nqJYlce — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) October 25, 2018

The Indian team had to wait outside the airport, with the beefed-up security monitoring individuals at the entry points. There were also reports that protests had broken out at the airport and entry was barred for a while. Due to the security situation, Virat Kohli and his men were kept waiting in their team buses.

Honours were shared in the second ODI between the two teams, with the game ending in a tie. Virat Kohli became the 13th batsman ever, and the fifth Indian, to complete 10,000 ODI runs, and went on to post his 37th century in the 50-over format. India stacked up 321 in the first innings, and a boundary by Shai Hope off the last ball ended the match with the scores level.

The buses were stopped outside keeping in mind the security of the players, especially because of the alleged protests at the airport.

Last year, the Australian team bus was attacked with rocks by rogue fans in Guwahati, outside the Barsapara Stadium after a T20I game against India.

The third ODI is scheduled to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on October 27. India is currently leading the series 1-0.