×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Indian team made to wait outside Vizag airport after attack on politician

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.85K   //    26 Oct 2018, 19:21 IST

Members of the Indian team (File photo)
Members of the Indian team (File photo)

Members of the Indian team were made to wait in buses outside the Visakhapatnam airport, after a politician was attacked inside the airport premises just ahead of the team's entry.

The team was slated to depart for Pune, the venue of the third ODI against the West Indies, and the members had split themselves into two buses to reach the airport.

According to The Times of India, Congress leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy was scheduled to catch a flight to Hyderabad, and was waiting in the airport lounge when he was attacked with a knife by a canteen worker at one of the food joints.

The Indian team had to wait outside the airport, with the beefed-up security monitoring individuals at the entry points. There were also reports that protests had broken out at the airport and entry was barred for a while. Due to the security situation, Virat Kohli and his men were kept waiting in their team buses.

Honours were shared in the second ODI between the two teams, with the game ending in a tie. Virat Kohli became the 13th batsman ever, and the fifth Indian, to complete 10,000 ODI runs, and went on to post his 37th century in the 50-over format. India stacked up 321 in the first innings, and a boundary by Shai Hope off the last ball ended the match with the scores level.

The buses were stopped outside keeping in mind the security of the players, especially because of the alleged protests at the airport.

Last year, the Australian team bus was attacked with rocks by rogue fans in Guwahati, outside the Barsapara Stadium after a T20I game against India.

The third ODI is scheduled to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on October 27. India is currently leading the series 1-0.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Virat Kohli and the attainment of batting nirvana
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: Five unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
5 Fastest cricketers to 10000 runs in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 Milestones that Indian batsmen can achieve in the...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian middle-order batsmen who went on to become great...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli smashes numerous records in the second...
RELATED STORY
4 Indians who made their Test debut as teenagers
RELATED STORY
5 Innings which helped Kohli become chase master
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian players who can...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who got out in the nervous 90s on most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us