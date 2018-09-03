Match-winner Moeen is a big part of our team, says Root

Moeen Ali is mobbed by his England team-mates

England captain Joe Root was delighted to see Moeen Ali continue "the form of his life" on the Test stage to help secure a series win over India.

Moeen had been starring in the County Championship for Worcestershire as England lost the third Test to see their advantage halved, but he was recalled for the following match at The Rose Bowl and excelled.

The all-rounder's batting suffered along with his team-mates', with knocks of 40 and nine, but match figures of 9-134, including some crucial wickets, put the tourists away.

And despite his peripheral role of late, Root insists Moeen has always been a big part of the England team, making his performance all the more pleasing.

"He's been brilliant," Root said of Moeen at a news conference. "Sometimes having a bit of time away from the game can be a really good thing.

"He's performed exceptionally well for his county at Worcester. He's in the form of his life with the bat - and the ball, as well - and he's taken that straight into Test cricket.

"I couldn't be more pleased for him. He's someone that's a big part of the dressing room and it's always really nice when he goes out there and performs. He's such a big part of this team and I think that's going to be the case moving forward."

Before Moeen came to the fore in the second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli put on a third-wicket stand of 92 that appeared to have England in trouble in Southampton.

But Root insisted his side always expected they would have to work hard to break up a dangerous partnership at some stage, paying tribute to his players for doing exactly that.

"The biggest challenge for us was to stay calm and collected and trust that, if we stuck to what we wanted to do for long periods of time, the wicket would do the rest for us," he said.

"I thought that, as a whole group, we performed exceptionally well and managed to do that. That's a testament to the skill levels and the attitude of the team.

"It's really pleasing that, under that pressure, we've managed to come good and get across the line."