Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Demerara Pitbulls vs Berbice Caimans, Match 13

Essequibo Jaguars secured a thrilling one-run win against Berbice Pirahnas in the 12th match of the Guyana T10 Blast while Demerara Pitbulls recorded a 45-run win against Berbice Caimans in the 13th game.

Demerara Pitbulls ascended one spot up to the top slot with three wins, one loss, and a no-result, picking up seven points. Essequibo Anacondas slipped from the top to the second rank with three wins in three games, racking up six points.

Essequibo Jaguars moved up from the fifth to the third position with two wins, as many losses, and a no-result affair, gathering five points. Berbice Pirahnas slid from the third to the fourth spot with two wins and three losses, accumulating four points at an NRR of 1.001.

Berbice Caimans slid from the fourth to the fifth rank with one win, two losses, and a no-result encounter, picking up three points. Demerara Hawks continue to hold the wooden spoon with three losses and a no-result affair with one point.

Shemroy Barrington and Christopher Barnwell shine for their sides

In the 12th contest, Essequibo Jaguars posted a decent-looking total of 89/5 in 10 overs. Shemroy Barrington was the standout batter with 47 runs off 29 balls, featuring three fours and as many sixes. Veerasammy Permaul pocketed two wickets.

Berbice Pirahnas, in reply, scored 88/8 in 10 overs, losing the game by just one run. Rajiv Ivan smacked 36 runs off 19 balls, but that wasn’t enough to take his side to victory. Carlos La Rose and Ashmead Nedd picked up two wickets each.

In the 13th match, Demerara Pitbulls notched up a daunting total of 131/8 in 10 overs. No.3 batter and skipper Christopher Barnwell scored 72 runs off 31 balls, including five fours and seven sixes to propel his side to a dominant total. Devon Lord took four wickets in just one over.

In response, Berbice Caimans posted only 86/5 in 10 overs, losing the game by 45 runs. Opener Alex Algoo top-scored with 30 runs. Floy Joseph pocketed two wickets for the Pitbulls.

