Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas recently issued a clarification about the reasons behind her sudden exit from India. She was originally a part of the official broadcast team for the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India. Zainab also worked during Pakistan's opening match against Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Some media reports then asserted that she was asked to depart from India, citing security reasons after a complaint was filed against her in Delhi by a local lawyer.

The Pakistani reporter was accused of posting “derogatory” anti-India tweets in the past. International Cricket Council (ICC) later informed that Zainab Abbas left India due to personal reasons.

Zainab Abbas finally put an end to all speculations with her official statement on the matter on Thursday (October 12) through X (formerly Twitter).

She began by expressing gratitude for the opportunities she got as a presenter and wrote:

"I have always felt extremely fortunate and grateful for the opportunities to travel and present the sport I love - this one would have been extra special.

"My daily interactions with everyone during my stay were kind, cheerful": Zainab Abbas

Zainab Abbas then opened up that her stay in India was pleasant and revealed that she was not asked to leave or was deported from the country.

Zainab stated that she took the decision after consulting with her friends and family as she was intimidated and scared by the reactions to her past posts online.

She continued:

"My daily interactions with everyone during my stay were kind, cheerful, and with a sense of familiarity - just as I had expected. I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported. However, I felt intimidated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online."

She added:

"And even though there was no immediate threat to my safety, my family, and friends from both sides of the border were concerned. I needed some space and time to reflect on what had transpired."

She also extended apologies for hurting the sentiments of people:

"I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today."

She concluded:

"There is no excuse or space for such language, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended. Also, I am truly grateful to those who were concerned and reached out during this challenging time. With love, Zainab."