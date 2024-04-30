[In Pictures] "You make the world a better place just by being in it"- Rohit Sharma gets an endearing birthday wish from his wife Ritika Sajdeh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma received an endearing birthday wish from wife, Ritika Sajdeh, as he turned 37 on Tuesday, April 30. He is currently in Lucknow with the Mumbai Indians (MI) contingent. He will be in action on the cricket ground tonight as MI will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in the 48th match of IPL 2024.

Rohit celebrated his birthday at midnight by cutting the cake in the presence of his wife and a couple of close friends in the MI camp.

Ritika Sajdeh took to her official Instagram handle this afternoon and shared a couple of adorable pictures along with a touching note to wish her husband on the special day. She wrote:

"Happiest birthday to my favourite boy ♥️ You make the world a better place just by being in it. To know you is to love you. May this year be filled with happy surprises, dreams come true and lots and lots of love and luck. May the Gods come together and give you everything your heart desires. Love you Ro 🏝️♥️ 🌊 🐳."

After being friends for a long time, Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015. The couple then welcomed their only girl child, Samaira Sharma, on December 30, 2018.

A look at Rohit Sharma's performances in IPL 2024 ahead of T20 World Cup

Mumbai Indians management relieved Rohit Sharma from captaincy responsibilities ahead of this season and handed over the reins to returning Hardik Pandya. After a couple of seasons with ordinary batting returns, many felt that Rohit would bat freely without additional captaincy pressure this year.

He has been in decent nick for MI and is currently their second top-scorer with 311 runs from nine games, which came at a wonderful strike rate of 160.31. His good form bodes well for India, with the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA scheduled right after the IPL in June.

