Is Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s 2023 World Cup squad?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. The 50-over showpiece event is scheduled to be played in India, starting on October 5.

The squad features one specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, and two spinning all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was not considered for the mega event and is not a part of India's 2023 World Cup squad.

Chahal's performances have not been satisfactory lately, particularly in ODIs. In 16 matches since the start of 2022, Chahal has picked up 24 wickets at an economy rate under six.

He has warmed the benches for the most part of 2023, having played only two matches, while Kuldeep Yadav established himself as the frontline wrist-spinner for India.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from a World Cup squad. Despite being India's No.1 leg-spinner, he was dropped from the 2021 T20 World Cup squad in the UAE. While he was named in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad that was held in Australia, he warmed the benches.

However, Chahal played a key role in the 2019 World Cup in England, picking up 12 wickets in eight matches, with the best figures of 4/51 against South Africa. He and Kuldeep bowled well in tandem as the Men in Blue made it to the semi-finals before losing to New Zealand in a rain-marred contest.

India announce their 15-member ODI World Cup squad

India announced their 15-member squad on expected lines. Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma, who were part of the 17-man Asia Cup squad, were not considered for the global event.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami are the three frontline seamers, with Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur chipping in as all-round options.

KL Rahul, who returned from injury, will don the wicketkeeping glove, with Ishan Kishan being the second option. Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to cement his place in the ODI side, retained his berth and will be a backup option in the middle order.

Rohit Sharma and company will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.