Jay Shah presents golden ticket of 2023 World Cup to megastar Rajinikanth

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has presented a golden ticket of 2023 World Cup to legendary actor Rajinikanth. The Indian cricket governing body shared a picture of Shah presenting the megastar with a ticket to the grand event which will happen in India from October 5 to November 19.

Before Rajinikanth, BCCI presented Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan with the golden ticket to the 2023 World Cup. The board has been honoring the legends of different fields in India by presenting them with a special pass for the mega event.

Taking to X earlier today, the BCCI wrote:

"The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture."

"We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. #GoldenTicket," BCCI added.

Fans lauded the BCCI for presenting Rajinikanth with a golden ticket to the 2023 World Cup. The tweet shared by the board has received more than 13,000 likes inside two hours.

Last round of 2023 World Cup ticket sales for India's matches to start soon

There has been a massive demand for India's World Cup match tickets. The online platform for the tickets has crashed multiple times because of an overwhelming response from the fans.

A lot of fans secured the tickets to watch the matches live at different stadiums in India during the previous round. There will be one more round of ticket sales before the World Cup stats. BookMyShow has put up a 'coming soon' poster on India's matches, hinting that the next lot of tickets will go on sale in the coming days.