Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni is seen cutting a cake in a gym in his latest video, which is going viral on social media. In the clip, the former India captain is heard asking in Hindi, who is on dieting and who isn’t.

Dhoni, who is known as a fitness freak, turned 42 in July this year. Before that, he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equaling fifth IPL title as his team defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Saturday, August 26, morning, a video was widely shared on social media in which it was claimed that Dhoni celebrated CSK’s fifth IPL win by cutting a cake at the JSCA Gym in Ranchi. After cutting the cake, he is heard commenting in his inimitably cheeky manner:

"Hum khilayenge. Kaun kaun kha raha hai aur kaun kaun dieting pe hai vo batao (I will serve. Tell me who is dieting and who is eating).

There was massive craze for MSD during IPL 2023 amid reports that the veteran cricketer would be featuring in his farewell season in the lucrative Indian T20 league. However, following Chennai’s win in IPL 2023, the legendary cricketer hinted that he might return next year for fans, fitness permitting.

It may be recalled that the keeper-batter played the T20 competition with a knee injury and underwent surgery for the same immediately after the end of the tournament.

Gautam Gambhir’s obsession with Dhoni’s six continues

Meanwhile, former India opener Gautam Gambhir yet again questioned the importance given to Dhoni’s iconic 2011 World Cup-winning six. According to Gambhir, Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh does not enough credit for the win as he deserves. Gambhir commented:

"While we celebrate MS Dhoni's innings in the final, we should celebrate these other efforts as much. No one innings could win India the trophy. It was a collective effort, and should be celebrated as such. It is because of social media that we don't do it. Social media is biased and we all know that. But social media doesn't make it the truth.

“While we celebrate Dhoni, we should also celebrate the others who all played very important roles in the Indian win," he said during an interview on Revsportz.

In the past as well, Gambhir has questioned the significance attached to Dhoni’s six and has numerous times stated that one person did not win the World Cup for India.