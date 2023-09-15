[WATCH] MS Dhoni offers a young cricketer a lift on his bike after a training session in Ranchi

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is well known for his sheer acts of generosity and his modest demeanor. Another installment of the same was witnessed when he dropped off a young cricketer following a training session in Ranchi.

His down-to-earth personality was full-on display as he proceeded to ride his iconic Yamaha RD350 with the youngster. A video recorded by the local cricketer which shows Dhoni during the training in the ground and travelling in the bike has gone viral on social media on Friday, September 15.

Have a look at the heart-warming gesture right here:

Netizens are quite familiar with the cricketer's love for automobiles, bikes in particular. The video of his collection had recently gone viral as well.

MS Dhoni is currently recovering from a knee surgery that he underwent right after yet another triumphant season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The veteran keeper-batter led the franchise to a record-equalling fifth title at the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

He had hinted that he intends to play one more season on account of the fans' undying love for him, which was on full show across all the venues throughout the campaign.

MS Dhoni was seen at the US Open quarter-final recently

The World Cup-winning skipper recently went on a vacation to the United States of America (USA) with his friends and family. Several Indian fans there had an opportunity to run into the legendary cricketer. A video of him signing an autograph for fun before asking for his chocolates back has also made the rounds on social media.

Dhoni was also in the audience for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Furthermore, he was also witnessed playing golf with former United States President Donald Trump. Reports suggest that the prominent political figure and businessman had invited the cricketer for a round of golf, which was duly accepted.