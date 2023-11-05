Where to watch India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match for free?

Team India will face South Africa in Match 37 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. This will be a clash of the top two sides in the competition so far, and according to some cricket experts, it could even be a dry run of the final.

The Men in Blue have had a fantastic World Cup campaign at home. Leaving aside their opening match against Australia in Chennai and the game against New Zealand in Dharamsala, they have hardly been challenged by any of the other sides. In their last match against Sri Lanka, they crushed the opponents by 302 runs. Batting first, India put up 357/8 and then rolled over Sri Lanka for 55.

Speaking of South Africa, they have also been hugely impressive, apart from their defeat to the Netherlands. In their previous match against New Zealand, they batted first and notched up 357/4 as Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen hit tons. The bowlers then combined to bundle out the Kiwis for 167.

India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup: Free live streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India.

In fact, all matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup are being live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels. According to the Disney Star TV guide, viewers who have subscribed to Star Sports can watch live action of the game on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the India vs South Africa day-night match will start at 12:30 PM IST, while the match will begin at 2:00 IST. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM IST.

India’s remaining matches in the 2023 World Cup

Following the match against the South Africa on Sunday, India will play one more game in the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue will face Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

The match will also mark the culmination of the league stage.